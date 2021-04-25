PHOTO: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay In Labor

It looks like another addition to the “Vanderpump Rules” family is on the way!

On April 25, Scheana Shay took to her Instagram stories to announce that she is in labor. Shay posted a photo of herself in the hospital, and also showed off her hospital bracelet. In the story, Shay wrote, “How it’s going…40 weeks, one day…”

Scheana is in labor! pic.twitter.com/xsLdOHUR5u — Jane Herz (@Jane_Herz) April 25, 2021

In October 2020, Shay announced that she and her boyfriend, Brock Davies, were expecting their first child, a baby girl, together. “I didn’t know that I would be able to get pregnant on my own so I’m just so excited that we were able to do this naturally and that everything looks good,” Shay told PEOPLE at the time. “I’m so excited to have a healthy baby and hug my baby and just be a mom.”

Shay Suffered a Miscarriage Last June

Before Shay’s pregnancy announcement in the fall, the “Vanderpump Rules” star revealed that she had previously suffered a miscarriage in June 2020. “I had so many people being like, ‘Well, you were only six and a half weeks, at least you didn’t hear the heartbeat yet.’ And I’m like, ‘I still was pregnant. I still planned a whole life for this baby,” Shay shared with PEOPLE at the time. “It doesn’t matter if I was six and a half weeks or 12 and a half, I still lost something.'”

Shay continued, sharing an important message to other women who are trying to conceive. “I really have wanted to put that out there–that you’re not alone, I feel your pain and I would not wish this on my worst enemy,” Shay said. “It’s the absolute worst thing a woman can go through. I have always been an open book and really wanted to share my story so women know that I feel your pain and me too.”

Shay Said That She is ‘Beyond Grateful for This Journey’

As Shay approached the end of her pregnancy, she shared a sweet message on her Instagram page, expressing how “grateful” she was for her baby. “As I quickly approach my due date this weekend I just want to say that I am beyond grateful for this journey I’ve been on for literally almost a year,” Shay shared in the caption of the photo. “I first found out I was pregnant last May, which sadly ended in a miscarriage the following month. Just 5 weeks later, I was blessed with my rainbow baby.”

Shay continued, writing, “To the baby I lost, thank you for showing me how badly I wanted to be a mom and I truly believe you will come back to me in my next pregnancy. To my rainbow baby girl, thank you for blessing me with the most amazing pregnancy I ever could’ve imagined.”

And, when her baby girl arrives, Shay will join her fellow “Vanderpump Rules” stars who have also become parents recently. In March, Lala Kent and her husband, Randall Emmett, welcomed a baby girl named Ocean Kent Emmett, and on April 13, stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor welcomed a son named Cruz Michael Cauchi. Former star Stassi Schroeder and her husband, Beau Clark, also recently welcomed a baby girl named Hartford Charlie Rose Clark in January.

