‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Calls Co-Star ‘Disgusting’ After Scandal Revealed

A “Vanderpump Rules” star is unloading on her fellow castmate after a recent exposé was published.

Here’s what you need to know:

Scheana Shay Called Randall Emmett a ‘Disgusting Excuse for a Human’ Following the LA Times Article

On Thursday, June 30, 2022, the Los Angeles Times published a more than 10,000-word piece on “Vanderpump Rules” star Randall Emmett accusing him of many things ranging from cheating, sexual harassment, unethical workplace conduct, and much more.

Following the article’s release, fellow co-star Scheana Shay, often criticized for her babby-daddy and his past, spoke with Page Six about her feelings.

“All of this has been shocking,” she told the outlet in early July. “I mean, the extent of what we have heard about him, there’s even more that wasn’t even in the article. So that itself is shocking.”

She is, of course, referring to the cheating scandal which saw another “Pump Rules” star, Lala Kent, leave Emmett.

“It’s one thing if you hear someone cheats,” Shay told the outlet. “But when you hear how they cheated and everything that went into it, it was shocking.”

Shay also revealed that she and the other cast members had no idea the extent of what Emmett was accused of.

“It was not anything any of us saw coming,” she explained. “We thought they had a good, solid relationship.”

The couple shares an infant daughter together.

“Lala, thankfully, has this blessing and this beautiful little baby girl who is just the sweetest little girl. So if she found out things in the relationship earlier, she wouldn’t have this baby,” Shay said. “I just try to remind her, ‘Look at the positives. He is a terrible, disgusting excuse for a human, but you have a beautiful baby girl because he was in your life.’ But, like, f–k him.”

Lala Kent Accused Emmett of Knocking Her to the Ground in an Argument Over His Cheating

In October 2021, Emmett and Kent split after photos leaked which appeared to show Emmett cheating on his fiance in Nashville.

That incident was mentioned in the Los Angeles Times exposé.

According to Kent, when she confronted him about the photos she requested to see his phone.

“When he refused, she said she grabbed it away from him,” according to the outlet.

From there a physical struggle occurred, according to Kent.

“He ran after me, tackled me and knocked me to the ground,” Kent told the newspaper. “I used every ounce of strength to get him off of me as he was trying to pry it from my hands. … That was when I knew, for sure, that there was a lot he was hiding.”

Isabelle Morales, the couple’s nanny says she saw the two fighting but “neither was on the ground.”

In addition to that, Emmett was accused by several women of asking women for “massages and oral sex” and “digitally penetrated” and “masturbated” to naked women in his office who he then gave roles to in his movies. He’s even accused of paying $200,000 to a woman to keep her quiet.

READ NEXT: Randall Emmett’s LA Times Exposé: 5 Things You Need to Know