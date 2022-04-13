‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Say They Won’t Watch if Stassi Schroeder Returns

Some fans of “Vanderpump Rules” say that they will no longer watch the series if former OG and fired star Stassi Schroeder is brought back.

Schroeder was fired by Bravo — along with her bestie Kristen Doute — in 2020 after another SUR employee came forward with information about something that Schroeder and Doute did to her. Faith Stowers said that the two women called the police on her, and accused her of a crime that they knew she didn’t commit.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady…It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me,” Stowers said in an Instagram Live, according to Variety.

The ninth season of VPR looked very different without some of the original cast members, as Jax Taylor also parted ways with the show. And while the 10th season of the show still lies in limbo, there have been a ton of rumors that Bravo is considering bringing Schroeder back — or that she may even be getting her own show. Some fans aren’t looking forward to either, however.

Some VPR Fans Say They Will no Longer Watch the Show if Schroeder Is Brought Back

While many “Pump Rules” fans might agree that the show isn’t the same as it once was, some would also agree that bringing back a cast member who was involved in an act of racism and fired over it isn’t a good move for the network.

Shortly after rumors that Schroeder was set to make a return to VPR, several people took to Reddit to express their opinions on the matter.

“It won’t be a protest, it would be an ‘I’m not going to be able to stomach this anymore.’ Fired for racism and rehired for what? Becoming a better person? I doubt it,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“VPR sucked before Stassi etc were fired, and I do NOT want her back. Nor do I want the show back at all tbh, the last THREE seasons have been awful,” someone else wrote.

“Def will quit watching [if Stassi is brought back],” another comment read.

“Katie is single, Lfu is single, Raquel is single…the Tom’s have a bar opening soon…like why throw a racist condescending ass in there to mess it up? I would stop watching,” a fourth person added.

There Have Been Rumors That Schroeder Will Be Back on Television, but it May not Be on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

It’s entirely possible that Schroeder is in talks to get herself and her family back on television, but that doesn’t mean that she will be returning to “Vanderpump Rules.”

“When she was ‘canceled’ this ex bar star put on her thinking cap. She’s savvy if nothing else. Get pregnant. Show evolution. No one can hate a pregnant woman. And just look how she changed. Motherhood gave her a new perspective. It ‘saved her.’ By save she means, she’ll be back on TV soon,” a blind published by Bravo and Cocktails on March 27, 2022, read.

Moreover, Taylor has hinted that he and Brittany Cartwright are planning a return to reality television, and even suggested that he’d get the “old gang back together.”

“We will be back on TV again soon. My wife and I are just trying to figure out what we’re going to do. Have a little fun… Maybe get the old gang back together and figure out a new project because we need to get back on TV,” Jax said in a Cameo video that was shared to Reddit by a fan in December 2021.

Schroeder has not made any mention of a possible reality television return.

