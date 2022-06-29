Three Cast Members Exit ‘Summer House’

The 6th season of “Summer House,” which was filmed in the summer of 2021, finished airing in May and the 7th season is set to begin filming over the weekend of July 4. While the network hasn’t announced the cast of the next season yet, a few cast members have already confirmed that they won’t be back on the show.

Luke Gulbranson, Andrea Denver and Alex Wach have all shared that they won’t be on season 7. Gulbranson, who joined the show for season 4, revealed the news on an Instagram Live on June 28. “I’m not gonna be on ‘Summer House’ this year,” he shared. “I’m extremely thankful for the last three years of being on the show. I’m gonna miss my friends a ton. I’m actually extremely, extremely bummed I’m not gonna be able to spend the summer with them. It breaks my heart, but I know they’ll have a good time and we’ll be in touch.”

Gulbranson had a much smaller role in season 6 and missed the first few episodes, and when he was asked why he wouldn’t be back for season 7, he said, “I can’t answer the why.” However, he will be appearing in “Winter House” season 2. According to Us Weekly, fan-favorite Denver also confirmed that he wouldn’t be in season 7 or season 2 of “Winter House.” The Italian model, who made his “Summer House” debut in season 6 after appearing in season 1 of “Winter House,” didn’t go into more detail about the reason for his departure from the show.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Season 6 Newbie Alex Wach Posted on Instagram About Going Through a Tough Time

According to Us Weekly, Wach is also not returning for season 7 and the season 6 newbie posted a candid message on his Instagram. “Everyone can agree that life throws some curve balls now and again. Recently I’ve felt like life has thrown me a curveball straight to my face,” he said. “At first I didn’t handle it in the best way, shutting myself in physically and emotionally. Even fitness, my passion, took a backseat to a point where it took all my willpower to get out of bed or leave the house.” Wach continued:

After a few weeks with some help from some friends, I’m learning to take some time to self reflect and take a step back, something extremely hard to do living within the NYC hustle and bustle lifestyle. This pic is from last year where I was in peak form mentally and physically. I’m happy that I can look back and use a past version of myself as a goal to strive for. The process is never easy or fast, but you always come out better on the other side and hopefully look back on it with a smile.

As viewers know, Wach’s appearance on “Summer House” season 6 was limited as he wasn’t involved in some of the main house’s drama. Denver replied to Wach’s post, “My brother everything will be fine! Sending you love.”

The Other Cast Members Are All Said to Be Returning for Season 7

In terms of the rest of the cast, the network hasn’t made an official announcement but Us Weekly reported that a source close to production confirmed that Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera and Ciara Miller are expected to return.

It’s worth noting that most of the cast members are now in relationships, as Hubbard and Radke began dating after season 6 finished filming and just moved in together. DeSorbo is now in an exclusive relationship with “Southern Charm” co-star Craig Conover and of course, Cooke and Batula are now married. According to Olivera’s Instagram, she’s still in a relationship with Robert Sieber, which would make Miller the only apparently single returning cast member.

READ NEXT: Fans Trash Real Housewives Star as ‘Performative’ With Grieving Mother