‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Sandoval Slammed for New Bar Concept

Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” aren’t too impressed with Tom Sandoval’s new bar concept. The reality star and his BFF Tom Schwartz have teamed up again in hopes of opening a new bar that they’ve decided to name “Schwartz and Sandy’s.” The decision comes on the heels of the great success the guys had when they opened “TomTom,” joining forces with Lisa Vanderpump.

Much of the current season of the popular Bravo show has followed Sandoval and Schwartz as they make plans to open their new bar. There has been wild disagreements about the name the guys chose (which was Sandoval’s idea), and fans have been weighing in, week after week.

Following the November 2, 2021, episode, fans took to Reddit to totally shred Sandoval, who has big plans for the new drink spot. Moreover, fans are quickly noticing how Sandoval has been calling the shots, leaving Schwartz in the background, despite the two being partners.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sandoval’s Bar Concept With Steps & a Lowered Ceiling Isn’t Going Over Well With Fans

Sandoval has big plans when it comes to his new bar, and he plans to execute them. On the show, Sandoval explained that he chose to open another bar — this time without Vanderpump’s backing — because he wanted more creative control. Fans of the show might remember back to the planning stages of TomTom — Vanderpump outright rejected several of Sandoval’s ideas. Now, he’s calling the shots — and Schwartz appears along for the ride.

“I don’t understand why you would add steps to a restaurant/bar. Wouldn’t that be a tripping hazard?” one Redditor commented on a thread about Sandoval’s new bar concept.

“I can’t picture locals caring to go to a bar with all of this over the top lighting/decor and overpriced elevated cocktails,” added another.

“You have this beautiful open space with high ceilings and he wants to drop part of it like it’s a cave. How gross,” a third wrote.

Sandoval Was Also Slammed for Having a Big Ego

While Sandoval does have a good amount of supportive fans, many have accused him of having a big ego — and those comments seem to be escalating this season. Fans have pointed out that Sandoval likes to be the center of attention, and that he has a sort of “go big or go home” attitude, but only when it’s his idea.

Several people sounded off about Sandoval’s ego on Reddit.

“I think he should reel it in for sure. But I truly believe he’s a person who likes to think of himself as creative and breaking out into his own. I think it’s half ego driven and half just straight up passion,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“Every season he gets worse and his ego inflates more. I feel bad for anyone financially involved in this bar. Seems like a great way to go in debt,” another Redditor wrote.

“He is just not good in a business sense,” wrote a third.

“When he said they’d have ‘full creative control’ in his talking head, my immediate clap back was ‘you cannot handle that,'” another comment read.

