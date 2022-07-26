Tom Schwartz Reveals the Plan for His Bubba Tattoo

Long-time “Vanderpump Rules” fans might remember a certain cast trip to Las Vegas when Tom Schwartz and his best pal Tom Sandoval decided to get tattoos. After a few drinks, the guys wandered down the La Vegas strip and found themselves in a tattoo shop.

Schwartz and Sandoval opted to get inked in honor of their significant others at the time — Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix. Schwartz went with the nickname he called Maloney for years, “bubba,” while Sandoval went with a simple “A.” The location of the respective tattoos was another story entirely. Both guys decided to brand their butt cheeks in honor of their partners.

Flash forward about seven years, and the Schwartz and Maloney have ended their relationship. On March 15, 2022, Schwartz and Maloney announced their split on social media.

“After 12 years on an adventure through life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths, we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness,” Maloney wrote on her Instagram account.

So, what will become of the “bubba” tattoo?

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Have Been Wondering if Schwartz Will Have His Tattoo Removed

A couple of months after Schwartz and Maloney announced their decision to end their marriage did fans start wondering what would become of Schwartz’s butt tattoo. Would he keep it? Would he have it removed? This was a topic amongst “Vanderpump Rules” fans that took place on Reddit.

“I just watched the episode where the guys go to Vegas and the toms get tattoos on their asses. What do you think Schwartz is gonna do with the bubba tattoo? I kind of think he’ll just keep it forever lol,” someone wrote, kicking off a new thread.

“Probably. He’s too lazy and weak willed to laser it off,” another Redditor commented.

“He will keep it, and when he gets a new girlfriend, he will insist on calling her bubba,” a commenter suggested.

“I think he’ll keep it until he gets a new girlfriend who runs his life and she eventually asks him to cover it up,” a third Reddit user weighed in.

Schwartz Shared That He Will Be Keeping the Tattoo for now

On the July 22, 2022, episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast, Schwartz chatted with his “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Scheana Shay about life post-split. During their chat, Shay asked Schwartz if he still had his tattoo.

“Yeah, I have the tattoo. And I’ve been thinking about this. I’ve been talking about this with Sandoval. And, well, some of my other close friends,” Schwartz responded.

“I thought about changing it to Bubba Gump Shrimp, because I love Bubba Gump Shrimp, but… the thing is, I love and cherish that time in my life and, unless Katie asks me to remove it out of respect for her new relationship or her new boyfriend, husband whatever, I’m keeping that,” Schwartz added.

He went on to say that Schwartz ended up falling in love with someone who wanted it removed, he would break up with that person.

