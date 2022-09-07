VPR Star Comments on Rumors About Tom Schwartz & Raquel Leviss: ‘Stay Tuned’

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Scheana Shay and her husband, Brock Davies, tied the knot on August 23, 2022, in Cancun, Mexico. While speaking to E! News in August 2022, Shay addressed rumors that her co-stars Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz kissed during her destination wedding.

“I personally did not see anyone else make out. I heard,” said the mother of one.

Scheana Shay Discussed Tom Schwartz & Raquel Leviss on Her Podcast

Shay made similar comments while recording an August 2022 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” alongside her sister, Cortney, and Davies. Cortney revealed that several fans wrote in and asked questions about the status of Schwartz and Leviss’ relationship.

“These questions I can’t ignore, there’s a million of them, the tea between Tom and Raquel, what can you say about Raquel and Schwartz, did they hook up? What happened? Did Tom really make out with someone? Did Tom and Raquel really make out? Did Tom and Raquel hook up? Did Schwartz and Raquel makeout? There’s like 100 of them,” stated Shay’s sister.

Shay responded, “I guess that’s a question for Tom and Raquel.”

“That’s a – stay tuned,” teased the Bravo personality.

When Cortney shared that “everyone thinks you have the tea for some reason,” Shay replied, “maybe I do.”

“I’ll say this I did not see anything happen with my own eyes and that’s all I can say,” stated the 37-year-old.

Davies suggested that he witnessed Leviss interacting with Schwartz.

“We’re just not there with that part of our friend group. We had all our family, all our friends, so it was great, it was great. I didn’t even notice it, I didn’t even notice until I knew about it and when I knew about it, I noticed it,” stated the father of three.

Shay chimed in that she also “saw [Schwartz and Leviss] hanging out” and “sitting down and talking.”

Tom Schwartz Spoke About His Breakup in July 2022

As fans are aware, Katie Maloney and Schwartz announced they were divorcing in March 2022. While speaking to Extra TV in July 2022, Schwartz discussed filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 amid his breakup.

“Unfortunately, I let most of it hanging. I think all of it. I did. I wish I didn’t. But that’s in the past now,” stated the 39-year-old.

Schwartz also shared that he was not ready to date.

“I need a minimum of six months, minimum, who knows, you never know though, I could fall in love tomorrow. That is the last thing on my mind. You know, I’m a lover and you know, I just I don’t know — the thought of – the prospect of online dating, I can’t do it. I can’t, I will never – not that I’m above it. I’m just old school, we’ve got to meet in a bar, have a drink,” said the Bravo star.

While speaking to Extra TV, he revealed he was grateful to be able to star in “Vanderpump Rules” for nearly ten years.

“It’s unreal for anyone to even get six seasons, in this town, from what I understand is like a borderline miracle, it’s rare. And to get to go with people who I love and grow as a human being, well not always grow, sometimes devolve, to get to do that with a group of friends that I met here organically is very, very, very cool,” stated Schwartz.

