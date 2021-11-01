‘Vanderpump Rules’ Moms Show Off Babies’ Halloween Costumes: PHOTOS

Several “Vanderpump Rules” stars are celebrating their first Halloween as parents — and they have the photos to prove it.

In honor of the October holiday, past and present cast members from the Bravo reality show showed off their babies’ costumes with photos on social media.

Check out what the “Vanderpump” babies wore for Halloween:

Stassi Schroeder’s Daughter Hartford Wore 3 Costumes

Stassi Schroeder is known for her #OOTD, aka Outfit of the Day, but her daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose, modeled two outfits for Halloween. The baby, who was born in January 2021 wore feathered wings and a halo to portray a cherub in a photo Stassi shared on Instagram. In other pics, she wore a brown tulle skirt and Bambi ears to play a deer.

In the caption to the post, Stassi noted that she was posting the “cutesy costumes” early because she knew Hartford wouldn’t be “cutesy on Halloween.” She also explained the idea for the costumes.

“Cherub Hartford” because, well, she reminds us all of a cherub,” the “Next Level Basic” author wrote. “Baby deer Hartford” because we had found out her name means “deer crossing”, so we’ve been going heavy on the deer theme ever since she was born.”

Fans know that Stassi is a Halloween fiend. When she was pregnant during Halloween 2020, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star even used her bulging belly as part of her costume. In an Instagram post at the time, Stassi was pictured wearing prosthetics on her stomach to create the illusion that her unborn child was peeking out from the womb. So it’s no surprise that Hartford’s real Halloween costume was more creepy than “cutesy.”

On Halloween, Stassi shared another Instagram photo of her, her husband Beau Clark, and baby Hartford dressed as a dead family, circa the late 1880s. “Haunted” Hartford posed in with her parents in their Hollywood Hills, California home.

“A portrait of the ghosts that haunt this house,” Stassi captioned the pic. “Phineas Clark, his loving wife, Mildred & their daughter, Adelaide, departed this life on the 31st of October, 1895. Their causes of death are unknown.”

Scheana Shay’s Baby Girl Wore a Family Themed Costume

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay also got into the holiday spirit. The Bravo star wore a yellow satin dress to portray Beauty from the movie “Beauty and the Beast,” while her fiance Brock Davies was “The Beast.” The couple’s baby daughter, Summer Moon, dressed as Chip Potts, the character who got turned into a teacup after being put under a spell by the Enchantress.

“Beauty, the Beast and Chip!” Scheana captioned her post of the family’s themed costume.

In other photos, the young family posed with Scheana’s sister, Cortney, and her parents Erika and Ron van Olphen.

Brittany Cartwright’s Son Cruz Was Part of the Greatest Show On Earth

And former “Vandeprump Rules” stars Brittany Cartwright and her husband Jax Taylor pulled off coordinating family costumes with a circus theme. The Cauchi clan starred in “The Greatest Show,” with Jax playing a circus knife thrower. Brittany played a bearded lady, and baby Cruzdecked outwith a striped suit, a mustache, and a barbell to be a circus strong man.

“This is the greatest show. #happyhalloween, “ Brittany captioned her photos,

