Britney Spears Makes Instagram Post About ‘Life in a Nutshell’

Britney Spears has figured out the key to life and she took to Instagram to share her wisdom. The songstress has been spending some of her free time in the kitchen, even changing her Instagram bio to include that she is a “chef in the works.” On Friday, she baked up something that she wanted to share with the world: Cheesecake!

Spears didn’t just make any old cheesecake, either. She topped hers with some fresh strawberries and blueberries and added some extra graham cracker crust pieces to the plate. She laid out three triangular-shaped slices on a glass plate and snapped a photo.

“I’m not a great cook, but at least I’m good with sweets,” Spears wrote as part of the photo’s caption, confirming that she was the one to bake this particular dessert. You can check out the post below.

Here’s what you need to know:

Spears Definitely Has a Sweet Tooth & Cheesecake Is 1 of Her Favorite Desserts

Spears is a big fan of sweets and has even said that her favorite holiday is Halloween because she loves candy! Over the years, the “Matches” singer has been spotted getting in her sugar fill. There are tons of photos of Spears holding a Starbucks Frappuccino in her hand, for example.

Back in 2015, the Daily Mail posted photos of Spears walking out of the mall carrying some kind of chocolate frozen beverage and a bag of cookies from Mrs. Fields. Back in 2011, she told PopCrush about her love of chocolate.

“I love Scores in the States, with the caramel in the middle, and every once in a while if I’m really hungry then a Snickers bar is good. And M&Ms are great, Hershey’s Whoppers are great, Raisinets … Twixes are great too. And the new Hershey’s Cookies & Cream, too,” she told the outlet.

As evidenced by one of her most recent Instagram posts, cheesecake is one of Spears’ favorite desserts. She gave the sweet treat a glowing review, even saying that it’s “life in a nutshell.”

Spears Previously Received an Unofficial Invite to Visit the Food Network Headquarters

Spears spends a good amount of time in the kitchen — especially for someone who can afford to have a personal chef prepare her unlimited meals a day. She also seems to have an appreciation for good food, which she has shared on her Instagram page over the years.

Back in 2016, Spears shared the above photo of Elote, also known as Mexican street corn. The photo was actually snagged from the Food Network but the people over at the network didn’t seem to mind. In fact, Spears ended up getting an unofficial invite into the Food Network offices.

“Yup. Ms. Spears herself drools over some of our fave food pics — and, can we suppose, maybe even takes a crack at cooking them herself? Maybe she was just seriously craving corn. Or maybe she absolutely adores [Chef] Tyler [Florence] and religiously checks out, or even cooks, his recipes. We’ll never know for sure — unless, of course, you want to come to the Food Network offices and cook with us, Britney? Because we’d totally be down for a fun, music-filled cooking session with you any day,” read an article on Food Network’s website.

