Justin Timberlake Reacts to Britney Spears’ Court Appearance

In the hours following Britney Spears‘ virtual court appearance, her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake took to Twitter to show his support for the pop star.

On June 23, 2021, Spears called in to a hearing for her ongoing conservatorship battle to speak in open court about how she has been feeling. Spears revealed several heartbreaking details about what she’s been through over the past few years — and she demanded for her conservatorship to end.

Timberlake sent his well wishes to Spears in a series of tweets on Wednesday night.

“Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live,” Timberlake tweeted. “No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for.

“After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body,” he wrote.

Here’s what you need to know:

Spears Told the Judge That She Wants to Have a Baby & She Hasn’t Been Allowed to Get Pregnant

Spears told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny that she was forced to perform, and that if she didn’t do as her management instructed, she would be punished, according to Variety. Spears also said that she has had people watching her, “morning, noon, and night,” and has been forced to go to therapy several times per week.

One of the most shocking claims that Spears made was that her father, Jamie Spears, will not allow her to have another child.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have a (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the (IUD) out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children – any more children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good,” she said.

Timberlake Issued Spears an Apology Following Backlash From the ‘Framing Britney Spears’ Documentary

Back in February, Timberlake was receiving quite a bit of backlash after fans watched the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary. Fans began to criticize Timberlake for the way that he acted following his split from Spears in the early 00s.

Not only did Timberlake joke about his sex life in various interviews, according to Billboard, but he also capitalized on the split with his hit single, “Cry Me a River,” which strongly suggested that Spears cheated on him.

“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism. I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” Timberlake’s Instagram post read, in part.

READ NEXT: Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Update & Timeline