Chick-fil-A’s New Year’s Eve & Day 2020-2021 Hours: Is It Open or Closed?

Happy New Year’s Eve 2020 and New Year’s Day 2021. If you’re wanting to enjoy Chick-fil-A as you say goodbye to 2020 and ring in 2021, you may be wondering if the stores are open and what their hours are. We have good news. Chick-fil-A is open for both holidays, although hours are different from what you’re used to enjoying.

Chick-fil-A Is Open New Year’s Eve, But Closing Early

Chick-fil-A is open for both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, the store’s website shared.

On New Year’s Eve, most restaurants will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. The stores are closing early to give employees a chance to celebrate the holiday too.

Chick-fil-A notes that hours can vary by restaurant location, so you’ll still want to check the store locator for hours near you just to make sure they’re the same as listed above.

For example, Chick-fil-A The Pinnacle (at 360 Pinnacle Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee) is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

And the Chick-fil-A in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Saratoga is open later than normal for New Year’s Eve, from 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m. and New Year’s Day from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, The Chick-fil-A on Waters Ave. in Tampa, Florida, is closing an hour earlier at 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve than some locations.

Chick-fil-A Is Open New Year’s Day, But Opening Late & Closing Early

On New Year’s Day, most Chick-fil-A restaurants will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. So in most locations, stores are opening later than normal on New Year’s Day and closing a little earlier than normal too.

Chick-fil-A notes that hours can vary by restaurant location, so you’ll still want to check the store locator for hours near you just to make sure they’re the same as listed above. As mentioned earlier in this story, some locations are choosing different hours than the nationwide chain suggested.

Chick-fil-A Is Still Observing Coronavirus Precautions

Chick-fil-A is still observing coronavirus precautions and offering contactless online ordering or delivery services.

The website notes: “There are several ways guests can enjoy Chick-fil-A menu items – including ordering ahead on chick-fil-a.com, using contactless mobile ordering on the Chick-fil-A App, or ordering without even leaving home using one of our delivery options from select restaurants. To provide even more family-friendly meal options, we introduced Family Meal bundles to serve up to four people. We also added make-it-yourself Meal Kits at select restaurants, including everything you need to make a delicious Chicken Parmesan meal to serve two or four.”

Customers nationwide now have access to online ordering, and more than half of the restaurants nationwide also offer delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Grubhub. You can also order delivery through the Chick-fil-A app in select locations. Drive-throughs and curbside pickup options are also available.

Chick-fil-A shared that in 2020, the most-ordered entree item was the Chick-fil-A nuggets (for the third-year straight), followed by the Original Chicken Sandwich. The most ordered treat was the milkshake, and second was the Chocolate Chunk Cookie, surpassing the Icedream for the first time. Of course, Waffle Fries were the most popular side again, followed by the Mac & Cheese. The hashbrowns were the most popular breakfast item of 2020, followed by the Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit.

The favorite dipping sauce for 2020 was the Chick-fil-A sauce.

