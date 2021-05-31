Chipotle & Taco Bell Memorial Day Hours 2021: Are They Open?

If you’re wanting a burrito or a taco on Memorial Day 2021, then you might be wanting to stop by Chipotle Mexican Grill or Taco Bell. But will either store be open near you? The answer is yes, in most locations, both Chipotle and Taco Bell are open for Memorial Day on May 31, 2021.

Chipotle Locations Are Open, But Hours May Vary

A representative for Chipotle confirmed with Heavy previously that all locations are typically open for their normal hours on Memorial Day. However, they also shared that hours can vary by location.

You can find your local Chipotle here, where you can also find your store’s opening and closing hours.

Remember: if you join Chipotle Rewards, you can earn points for free food at Chipotle restaurants everywhere. You’ll earn points with your purchases and get a special surprise for your birthday. You’ll get 10 points for every $1 spent, and you’ll get free Chipotle when you hit 1250 points (every time.) There are also days when you earn more points or you might get bonus points for trying something new. For example, until early June you can get a free guacamole or side queso at participating locations. You’ll also get a special item on your birthday.

Chipotle is currently offering hand-crafted quesadillas for a limited time. These are paired with three sides of your choice, ranging from salsas to rice, beans, or sour cream. You can also add on extra sides for an extra price, including queso, guacamole, or cauliflower rice.

Taco Bell Locations Are Open, But Hours May Vary

Taco Bell locations are typically open on Memorial Day. However, as with any holiday, the chain doesn’t guarantee store closures or hours. It’s up to each individual restaurant when they want to operate for the holidays, if they want to close early or open late, or if they want to open at all.

In the past, a Taco Bell representative has told Heavy that for major holidays: “Holiday hours vary by location; we encourage customers to ask their local restaurants about potential closures.”

Taco Bell lists many of its open and closing hours for various holidays on its website here, but Memorial Day is not listed. This means that local restaurants are more likely to be open during regular hours today, but it’s still not guaranteed. Taco Bell is typically closed for Christmas and Thanksgiving.

Click here to find your closest Taco Bell and see its hours today. Or go here to see a full list of locations per state.

Taco Bell has a number of limited-time offers right now, including the popular Naked Chicken Chalupa. This also comes as part of a meal with a taco and beef burrito. You can also get a Grande Nachos Box for a limited time. Taco Bell also recently brought potatoes back to its menu, so once again you can order Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes or the Spicy Potato Soft Taco. The Chicken Chipotle Melt is a newer addition to the value menu, taking the place of the value-priced quesadilla.

