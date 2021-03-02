Amanda Wasn’t Supposed to Really Slap Sensei Kreese

As fans of Cobra Kai are aware, Daniel LaRusso’s wife Amanda (Courtney Henggeler) is typically level-headed and does not get involved with her husband’s dojo drama. However, in Season 3, Episode 5, her daughter Samantha (Mary Mouser) reveals that members of Cobra Kai overpowered Miyagi-Do Karate student Demetri (Gianni Decenzo), breaking his arm.

A horrified Amanda comforts her crying daughter and then goes to the Cobra Kai dojo. She encounters John Kreese (Martin Kove) and chastises the violent behavior of his students. The Vietnam veteran soon realizes that she is Daniel’s wife and proceeds to mock her husband. In response, Amanda threatens that she will call the authorities if he does not reign in his students.

Kreese tells her that she’s “a feisty one,” which is an attribute that he appreciates. Amanda then slaps him.

“You’re a sociopath. And I’m shutting you down if it’s the last thing I do,” says the mother-of-two before storming off.

Courtney Henggeler Recently Discussed Shooting the Scene

In a January interview with Collider, Courtney Henggeler discussed the process of shooting the scene. She told the publication:

“Every season, before we get started, the creators sit us down and kind of give us the general vibe of what our characters will be doing during the season and give us an idea what to expect, and they were like, ‘And, you’re gonna slap Kreese.’ And I was like, ‘I get a stunt!’ They’re like, ‘Eh, can we call it a stunt?’ But I was very excited.”

She then revealed that she actually slapped Kove while they were filming. The moment, however, was unintentional.

“They had a stunt coordinator there for me, because that was my big stunt. And Martin’s done a bajillion stunts in his days, so he was guiding me and they were all showing me how to do it so it looks like I’m hitting him,” explained the 42-year-old. “We do it a couple times and they’re like, ‘Alright, one more time, Courtney,’ and I’m feeling really good about myself, hauled off and just cracked him right across the face.”

Henggeler went on to say that she continued the scene, despite the fact that she had just hit her co-star.

“If you actually make contact with somebody, just keep going because not only will you just hit somebody but then you just ruined the shot. I think that is the take they use in the episode with me actually making contact with his face,” said the actor.

Henggeler Stated That It Is Unlikely for Her Character To Practice Karate

While speaking to Awards Radar in January, Henggeler acknowledged that it was unlikely Amanda would have more stunts, particularly involving karate, in future seasons of Cobra Kai.

“I think it would be jumping the shark. I think that would be — even I, even as much as I want to, and once again, I am willing and able. I mean, I’m not really able, but I can train and maybe be able. I know that like I’m the last character if… Amanda does a flying spin kick, it’s just kind of weird,” said the mother-of-two.

To see more of Henggeler, be sure to watch Cobra Kai, available on Netflix.

