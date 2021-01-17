Who Played Young Sensei Kreese in Cobra Kai Season 3?

The latest season of Cobra Kai, which was released on January 1, allowed fans of the Karate Kid franchise to better understand the character John Kreese (Martin Kove) through flashbacks, as reported by Men’s Health. During Season 3, the show’s audience caught glimpses of his tragic relationship with Betsy and the trauma he experienced while serving in Vietnam.

Barrett Carnahan Portrayed Young Kreese

The publication noted that Barrett Carnahan, 28, portrayed Young Kreese. Prior to being cast on Cobra Kai, the actor has worked on many television shows, including Alexa & Katie, Modern Family, Grey’s Anatomy, Grown-ish, and The Thundermans.

Men’s Health also reported that earlier this month, Carnahan took to Instagram to express his feelings regarding being apart of the acclaimed series. In the post, which was uploaded on January 3, the actor noted that since he “was four years old, [his] favorite thing to do with [his] dad was to fake fight,” which he noted came in handy during the filming of Cobra Kai. He also revealed that on his first day of filming, Martin Kove came up to him and said, “‘D*** he DOES look like me.’” The actor also mentioned that he shared a strong bond with Kove’s son Jesse, who is featured as the character David during Season 3, Episode 2.

The Actor Spoke About The Role On The Podcast Popternative

Recently, both Carnahan and Jesse Kove were interviewed together by the podcast Popternative. Carnahan disclosed that he was “nervous” about taking on the role of Kreese.

“I know how hardcore the fan base is and how much you guys love this character, and so it was overwhelming and really really nervewracking at the time, but you know, luckily, everybody, kind of, had faith in what I was doing. And luckily, I delivered something that fans really enjoyed, so I’m thrilled,” explained the actor.

Carnahan also confided that he was initially intimidated by Jesse, who stands at 6 foot 3, as he was not sure if he would like his portrayal of “the younger version of his father.” He went on to say that the two actors made a fast connection and had an enjoyable time being scene partners, particularly during their fighting sequence.

He also commented on Cobra Kai’s use of flashbacks. He noted that in general, he had a distaste for this type of narrative technique in other forms of media, stating,

“The thing about flashbacks is that whether it’s in film or whether it’s in a television show — you may have a show that’s out for a season or two the next thing you know you’re getting flashbacks to you know these characters that you’ve only known for a couple of years. So maybe it can be a lazy way of storytelling.”

He noted that with Kreese’s flashbacks, however, “you are building off of something that’s been pushing 35 years… so it’s like you have an opportunity to fill in the gaps that people have been wondering about for so long.”

In addition, Carnahan acknowledged that he was aware fans were pleased with Kreese’s backstory.

“I’m just so happy that fans loved it… I keep seeing the fans say, is like ‘I mean I don’t agree with Kreese, but I get it.’ And that’s like that was the whole point. The whole point was to give people a different perspective of Kreese, and they pulled it off incredibly,” asserted the 28-year-old.

To see more of Carnahan as Young Kreese, be sure to watch Cobra Kai Season 3.

