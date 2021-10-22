‘Cobra Kai’ Makeup Artist Shares Behind-the-Scenes Pictures

The “Karate Kid” spin-off series “Cobra Kai” is one of the most popular shows on Netflix. The show’s fourth season will premiere on the streaming service on December 31, 2021.

The Show’s Key Makeup Artist Shared Behind-the-Scenes Photos in February 2021

“Cobra Kai” season 3 premiered on January 1, 2021. About a month following the third season’s debut, the show’s key makeup artist, Jamie Cline, shared a video and photos taken during “Cobra Kai” season 2 and 3 on Instagram. The first slide consisted of a behind-the-scenes look at a moment from season 3, episode 8. The scene featured Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser) and Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) flirtatiously fighting before being interrupted by Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan). The following image showed Mouser covered in food while sitting on a collapsed table. As fans are aware, that photo was snapped during the production of season 2, episode 4, where Tory Nichols (Peyton List) shoves Sam into a dessert table at The Beach Club. The third slide showed Tanner Buchanan placing a makeup brush on Mouser’s head. The fourth photo was a close-up shot of Xolo Maridueña wearing special effects makeup to make it look like he had been injured. The final image showed Mouser sitting on a boat with Ralph Macchio, who plays her on-screen father Daniel LaRusso. That scene was from season 3, episode 7 when Daniel and Sam spend time together on a school day.

“[S]eason 2 & 3 memories [martial arts uniform emoji] really missing these goofballs today,” read the caption of the post.

William Zabka & Ralph Macchio Gave Insight on the Show’s Fight Scenes in May 2021

One of the most important aspects of “Cobra Kai” is the characters’ use of martial arts, as the show focuses on Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso teaching karate to high school students. During a May 2021 interview with Deadline, William Zabka and Ralph Macchio discussed what goes into the show’s action sequences. Macchio shared that doing his own stunts “take a little more work” than when he performed fight scenes in the “Karate Kid” film franchise.

“You feel like a little more the next day to say the least. But each season I think the writers think we’re getting younger because we’re getting more and more to do but you know, we’re working harder on you know, being as authentic as we can in that stuff and it’s been fun, you know, it has been challenging seeing these 20 year old kids just bounce and flip off walls without, you know, not even needing to stretch. And Billy and I are in the corner just lifting our legs, you know, trying to get those hamstrings loose. You know, it’s a lot of fun,” said Macchio.

Zabka then shared that he and Macchio are not gentle with each other when performing their characters’ fight scenes.

“We come away with a lot of bruises after Ralph and I do our stunts,” revealed the 56-year-old.

Zabka went on to say that he and Macchio had more time to rehearse their fight scenes during the production of “The Karate Kid,” which debuted in 1984.

“We did ‘The Karate Kid’ — we had three months to prepare for that final fight. We had plenty of time, the timing was perfect. On this show, we have sometimes days, sometimes hours, sometimes right on the spot, where we have to sometimes go right in and at each other and you don’t have time to pull your punches all the time,” explained Zabka.

