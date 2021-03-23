Will Dutch Be In Cobra Kai Season 4?

The acclaimed series Cobra Kai has continued the storylines of popular characters from the Karate Kid franchise. In particular, the show’s creators, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, tend to flesh out villains who had previously been one-dimensional. For instance, in The Karate Kid Part II, Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) had homicidal tendencies, threatening both Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and his girlfriend Kumiko’s (Tamlyn Tomita) lives. However, when the character is reintroduced on Cobra Kai, he has atoned for his past behavior and is redeemed.

One villain from the Karate Kid franchise who has not yet made an appearance on the show is former Cobra Kai team member Dutch (Chad McQueen). In the first installment of the film franchise, the character is portrayed as a ruthless bully. For example, on the night of the Halloween dance, he encourages Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) to continue physically assaulting Daniel, even though he is already losing consciousness.

Dutch Has Been Mentioned by Johnny Lawrence in ‘Cobra Kai’

While McQueen, who is the son of famed actor Steve McQueen, has not yet reprised the iconic role, the character has been referenced a few times on the show. In particular, in Season 2, Episode 6, former Cobra Kai teammates Bobby (Ron Thomas), Jimmy (Tony O’Dell), and Johnny spend the day with Tommy (Rob Garrison), who is suffering from a terminal illness. While they are reminiscing about high school at a bar, it is revealed that Dutch is in federal prison. Johnny even gives a toast to their absent friend.

“To Dutch. When the judge said, ‘five to ten’ — ” says the martial arts teacher.

“She really meant ten to 20,” finishes Bobby.

At this moment, it is clear that Dutch’s friends still care about him. This may have led some fans to wonder if he will eventually be released from prison and interact with his former teammates again in Cobra Kai Season 4.

The Show’s Co-Creator Discussed the Character in a 2019 Interview

In an April 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Josh Heald revealed that Dutch appearing on future seasons of Cobra Kai is not out of the realm possibility.

“We actually talked to Chad. Schedules were such that it wasn’t feasible for him to join us this time around, but we certainly mentioned his character being alive and in a very particular place on purpose. We could perhaps visit that story another time,” explained the executive producer.

While speaking to Collider Live in March 2019, Martin Kove, who portrays John Kreese, stated that he had approached McQueen to try to convince him to be on the show. The 75-year-old noted, however, that he stopped acting many years ago. The actor also made mention that his former co-star was a professional race car driver.

“He races cars, so he’s involved in a race team and lives in, you know, in Palm Desert, and it never worked out. And they had a part for him and for whatever reason he hasn’t been in show business,” said the actor.

It appears that McQueen simply did not have the time to be involved with the show during its past three seasons. However, the racecar driver spoke fondly about his experience filming The Karate Kid in a 2018 Sports Illustrated interview, alongside his fellow castmates. During the interview, he noted that he remained in character when he interacted with the “Karate Kid” himself, Ralph Macchio, while the film was in production.

“I never really talked to Ralph. If I did, I’d say something nasty,” said McQueen.

