What Fans Will Learn About Kyler in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

Since the premiere of “Cobra Kai” in 2018, Joe Seo has played Kyler. The bully dated Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) daughter Samantha (Mary Mouser) in the first season. The character also harassed Johnny Lawrence’s (William “Billy” Zabka) karate student Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) until he shows off his martial arts skills in the school cafeteria.

While Kyler was absent during the show’s second season, he appeared in season 3. The West Valley High School student has aligned himself with the Cobra Kai dojo and has proved to be one of John Kreese’s (Martin Kove) most promising students.

Joe Seo Shared Some Information About ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

While Kyler is one of the main antagonists on “Cobra Kai,” not much is known about him. In December 2021, Joe Seo revealed on Twitter that fans will get some more information about his character in the fourth season, which will premiere on December 31, 2021.

On December 2, 2021, Joe Seo interacted with a fan account with the handle Kyler_Kai, which has taken on the persona of Kyler. The Twitter user asked if the actor could reveal the character’s “last name.”

Seo responded that the information will be made available in the upcoming season.

“You’ll find out S4 [Smiling face emoji],” wrote the actor.

Joe Seo Spoke About Playing Kyler in January 2021

In a January 2021 interview with MovieJunk, Joe Seo shared if he was disappointed to not appear in “Cobra Kai” season 2.

“Like anything in this business, you don’t take anything for granted, you know, what I mean? If they call you, you’re super grateful, if they don’t call you all right, because it’s super fickle this whole industry so you just have to take it in when it comes,” explained the actor.

He shared that following the first season, the show’s creators and executive producers Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg informed him that Kyler would not be featured in “Cobra Kai” season 2.

“Before season 2 started the producers, like Jon, Josh, and Hayden, they all kind of talked to me and they said, ‘You know what Kyle’s definitely in the universe but just so you know season 2 is going to be their summer break’ and they didn’t think Kyler would be part of that summer break. And I totally agreed with them. I was like, ‘For sure.’ But that didn’t really give me a solid answer of like, ‘Don’t worry you’ll be in season 3 and beyond,’” shared the “Vampyr Resistance Corps” star.

He then asserted that he would have been “grateful” to be a part of “Cobra Kai” even if Kyler did not return for season 3.

The actor also shared how he prepares for fight sequences on the show. He credited the show’s former stunt coordinators Jahnel Curfman and Hiro Koda with helping the “Cobra Kai” cast do stunts. He also explained that he “has martial arts experience.”

“Luckily I feel like, you know, not only me but all the other cast members, they’re pretty — everyone’s pretty you know, agile, athletic enough to do these moves, you know what I mean, so it doesn’t look too awkward and that’s a credit to all the other actors as well that you know, take hits or are training with me. I think they are all pros,” stated the actor.

To see more of Seo, check out “Cobra Kai” season 1 and 3, available to stream on Netflix.

READ NEXT: Why Peyton List Has a Problem Playing Tory on ‘Cobra Kai’