‘Cobra Kai’ Creator Shares Massive Update About Season 5

The Emmy-nominated series “Cobra Kai” is one of the most popular shows on Netflix. The show’s fourth season will be available to watch on December 31, 2021.

On November 24, one of the show’s creators and executive producers, Jon Hurwitz, interacted with fans on Twitter. One fan wanted to know how the romance between Daniel LaRusso‘s (Ralph Macchio) daughter, Samantha (Mary Mouser), and Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) will look like during the upcoming season.

It’s disorienting for me to even try answering this because we’re currently filming the final episodes of Season 5. Thankfully whatever I’d say would be a spoiler, so I’ll need to refrain. #CobraKai https://t.co/pT0bEye9zF — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) November 24, 2021

“How would you describe Sam and Miguel’s relationship this season?” read the question.

Hurwitz did not provide details about the relationship between the characters. Instead, he shared some information about the show’s fifth season.

“It’s disorienting for me to even try answering this because we’re currently filming the final episodes of Season 5. Thankfully whatever I’d say would be a spoiler, so I’ll need to refrain. #CobraKai,” replied the writer.

Another Twitter user asked, “Has all of S5 been written and how excited are you for us to see it?”

Hurwitz then revealed that the cast and crew have “actually already filmed one of the scenes in the Season 5 finale.”

“It’s a strange feeling being 20 episodes ahead of the audience. December 31st can’t come soon enough! #CobraKai,” read a portion of Hurwitz’s response.

The executive producer also answered a fan, who asked, “Is there a definitive number of seasons of CK, or are you going until it feels right to stop?”

“We know where we’re going, but the number of seasons it’ll take to get there is yet to be determined. #CobraKai,” shared Hurwitz.

The Creators of ‘Cobra Kai’ Spoke About Terry Silver in Season 4

Limited information about “Cobra Kai” season 4 has been released. However, Netflix revealed in May 2021 that Thomas Ian Griffith will be playing Terry Silver in the upcoming season. As fans are aware, the character terrorized Daniel LaRusso in the 1989 film “The Karate Kid Part III.” During an August 2021 interview with Dewey’s Movies, Jon Hurwitz and his fellow “Cobra Kai” co-creators, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg, spoke about Silver. Schlossberg suggested the way Silver will be reintroduced will be satisfactory to massive “Karate Kid” fans and more casual viewers of “Cobra Kai.”

“We try to write for an audience that’s as obsessed with the ‘Karate Kid’ franchise as us and would love Terry Silver coming back, but also for the people out there who are less familiar with the ‘Karate Kid’ franchise for the young, like 6, 7, 8, 9-year-old kids of the original fans, you know, they need to understand and appreciate who Terry Silver is and for the uninitiated, you know, what we’ve done for the first three seasons is really kind of build up this character and so now we’re ready to let it all out,” explained Schlossberg.

Thomas Ian Griffith Shared Some Information About Terry Silver’s Role in the Upcoming Season

During a July 2021 appearance of the “Cobra Kai Kompanion” podcast, Thomas Ian Griffith shared some information about his character’s role in season 4. He shared that the show’s writers “really go for it” with Silver’s storyline.

“You may still hate him but there’s definitely something that you’re going to want to watch,” stated Griffith.

