Tanner Buchanan on Who Will Make the Finals During the All Valley

In the third season of Cobra Kai, former rivals Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) decide to teach their karate students together in hopes of defeating John Kreese’s (Martin Kove) Cobra Kai dojo at the upcoming All Valley Tournament. During the last tournament, Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) was named champion after beating Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan). This may have led some fans to wonder if the teenagers will face off again during the final round in Season 4.

Tanner Buchanan Recently Weighed In on the Upcoming All Valley

In a January interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tanner Buchanan shared how he believed the upcoming All Valley will play out. He explained it “made sense” for his character and Miguel to be pitted against each other “in the final fight” during the 2018 tournament. He noted, however, that the show has since extended in terms of characters and storylines.

“Now we’re three seasons into it and we have so many more characters now and so many more, like, so many more developed characters that they were in Season 1. They didn’t say a single line now they’re here and they’re having entire scenes and we’re learning about them and learning their backstories which is incredible but like now now we’re working in who could be in the final,” explained the actor.

He went on to say that he believed each character who belongs to a dojo will “compete in the tournament at some point.” However, he was uncertain as to who would “be in the final fight” and win the All Valley.

Gianni DeCenzo Thinks His Character Could Win the All Valley

In a separate Entertainment Weekly interview, Buchanan’s Cobra Kai co-star Gianni DeCenzo revealed that he believes his character Demetri could win the tournament. The 19-year-old referenced that Demetri beat his best friend Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) in a school fight by kicking him in the head, causing him to break a trophy case.

“You know I think there’s a chance he could win. You know as long as you are standing between him and a trophy case. He’s got a pretty good shot,” asserted DeCenzo. “He’s got long limbs he can reach. He can kind of perceive who’s doing what, when, so he can kind of block better. But yeah he’s really growing as a kind of karate fighter.”

DeCenzo went on to say that he thinks Robby Keene would be a fierce competitor during the tournament. He stated that Demetri and Robby have a nuanced dynamic, as they both used to practice at Miyagi-Do Karate. However, in Season 3, Robby pledged his allegiance to Cobra Kai.

“[Robby] switched sides. And it would be interesting to see them fight because they were on the same team. There was never really any bad blood between them,” explained DeCenzo.

He noted that Robby could potentially be dangerous during the competition due to Kreese’s influence.

“I think that if Kreese is kind of training Robby he could kind of go toward the dark side. It’s definitely possible and then who knows he could seriously mess up Demetri if he’s not careful,” stated DeCenzo.

