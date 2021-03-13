Will Young Kreese Get His Own Cobra Kai Spin-Off Series?

Since The Karate Kid premiered in 1984, sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove) has become one of the most iconic villains in movie history. In the martial arts film, the Vietnam veteran upholds a merciless attitude, which he imparts to his karate students.

The character was reintroduced during the final episode of Cobra Kai’s first season. In Season 2, Kreese ends up taking over the Cobra Kai dojo, which was previously owned by his former student Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

During the show’s third season, audiences were able to get a better understanding of the character. Through flashbacks, fans became aware Kreese lost his mother to suicide and was bullied. During the late 1960s, he served in Vietnam, where he experienced numerous traumatic events. For instance, while being held as a prisoner of war, Kreese’s commanding officer cruelly informs him that his beloved girlfriend, Betsy, had passed away following a car accident.

These flashbacks to Kreese’s tragic life provided a compelling narrative. For this reason, some fans may be curious if the younger version of Kreese, played by Barrett Carnahan, would be getting a spin-off series.

The Show’s Co-Creator Has Discussed Potential ‘Cobra Kai’ Spin-Offs

While speaking to TVLine in January, one of Cobra Kai’s co-creators, Hayden Schlossberg revealed there is a possibility certain characters from the show could get their own series. He told the publication:

Our hope is that we can really expand this whole Karate Kid universe and reinvigorate the fanbase, so that it’s a story we can continue telling. We do have an endgame for Cobra Kai, but we always compare it to our other favorite show, Breaking Bad, [and how] they’re able to keep the story going with Better Call Saul and El Camino.

Schlossberg then proceeded to mention Kreese.

“We spend time with Kreese’s backstory [in Season 3], but we could’ve spent more time with Kreese’s backstory. We have so many things to tell in these half-hour episodes, it ends up not being enough. We’re just having a fun time as friends getting to work in the sandbox of The Karate Kid and hope to keep it going,” said the executive producer.

Barrett Carnahan Has Commented on the Prospect of a Kreese Spin-off

Barrett Carnahan has also commented on the prospect of Kreese having a spin-off series. During a January interview with Comic Book Resources, he admitted he was unaware of what the show’s creators “plan to do” with the character moving forward.

“I hope there’s more to the story but we’ll just have to wait and see. A spinoff? Yeah, that’d be incredible! That’d be so bada** to learn more about Kreese. I think that the fans would love that. There’s been a lot of fans saying that they want that online and on social media and that just warms my heart,” said the actor.

He went on to say he was initially nervous when he was cast as Kreese, fearing that he would disappoint fans of the Karate Kid franchise. He then expressed gratitude for the support he has received from the Cobra Kai fandom.

“And ever since the show has dropped, I’ve seen nothing but positivity and love for the young Kreese portrayal and I just want to thank the fans for accepting me into the Miyagi-Verse with open arms. It’s been such a pleasure and I hope there’s more,” stated Carnahan.

