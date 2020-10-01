The Masked Singer started off with a bang last week when six singers performed — the Sun, the Giraffe, the Snow Owls (two singers in one costume), the Dragon, and Popcorn. This week, the six Group B performers took to the stage, starting with the Crocodile, who was a pink-clad lad with a whole lotta swagger. Here’s what we learned about him during episode two and the best guesses for his identity so far:

The Masked Singer Crocodile Clues

VideoVideo related to crocodile on ‘the masked singer’ clues & guesses 9/30/2020 2020-09-30T20:03:48-04:00

Before he brought the house down with Bon Jovi’s “It’s My Life,” the clue package showed the Crocodile jumping off a waterfall into lovers’ lagoon as he talked about how “becoming the Crocodile was a natural selection because [he’s] happiest in water.” He also talked about growing up in Hollywood, surrounded by heartache and instability, and there were images of an Italian flag, a fish inside a pineapple, and the Crocodile finished the video by backstroking while talking about making a “wicked big splash.”

Also, in the super-sized preview for the season, the clue for the Crocodile was “a special set of keys reverse my game forever. Tic-tac-whoa!”

FOX has told us that the season four contestants combined have “one Golden Globe win, four Golden Globe Nominations, one BAFTA win, eight Billboard wins, seven BET award wins, one Lifetime Achievement Award, four Teen Choice Awards, three People’s Choice Awards, six Kids’ Choice Awards, six Emmy nominations, and seven NAACP award nominations.”

Their combined net worth is almost $400 million, they’ve appeared in three Broadway shows, they’ve earned 25 multi-platinum records, five Grammy wins, four college degrees, one honorary degree, two of them are New York Times bestselling authors, they have over 64 tattoos, they have 15 marriages, nine divorces, and 28 children, they have seven gold medals, 13 other medals and trophies, three world records, 10 Hall of Fame inductions, five Super Bowl appearances, and four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

So, which ones of those belong to the Crocodile?

Crocodile on The Masked Singer Top Guesses

VideoVideo related to crocodile on ‘the masked singer’ clues & guesses 9/30/2020 2020-09-30T20:03:48-04:00

The judges were sure it was a professional singer who grew up in the spotlight, so they guessed Nick Lachey and Donnie Wahlberg. You know, the year they manage to pull off Wahlberg being one of the contestants without Jenny McCarthy knowing about it will be so impressive.

Anyway, neither of those people explain the Italian flag or all the swimming references. We thought maybe it was Ryan Lochte, but he doesn’t fit with growing up in Hollywood or Italy. Actor Noah Centineo is part Italian, but he doesn’t fit with the swimming stuff either. The “special set of keys” might imply it’s Swizz Beatz (real name Kasseem Dean), as in Alicia Keys changed his life forever — they did get married in Italy in 2010 and they have a swimming pool in their house.

This one is going to prove tricky. What do you think, fans?

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

READ NEXT: Snow Owls on ‘The Masked Singer’ Are a Famous Country Duo (Probably)