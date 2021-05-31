Are CVS & Walgreens Open on Memorial Day 2021?

CVS and Walgreens locations are open for business on Memorial Day 2021 near you. Like most retail stores, CVS and Walgreens are offering special discounts and sales for the holiday, and will be open for anyone who needs to do any last-minute shopping.

CVS and Walgreens stores do not typically have a set holiday schedule that applies to all of their stores chainwide, so there could be some variation in store hours from store to store.

CVS Stores Will Be Open on Memorial Day

CVS stores are open on Memorial Day, but the hours may vary from store to store. Because of this, it’s best to check before heading over. And as always, pharmacy hours might be different than their regular retail hours.

To locate a nearby CVS Pharmacy location or confirm store hours near you, visit CVS.com/stores.

You can see CVS’ weekly ad here.

Although specials may vary by location, CVS will be offering quite a few discounts for Memorial Day. These includes getting $10 in ExtraBucks Rewards for $30 spent or $15 in ExtraBucks Rewards for $45 spent (limit of $15 per household with a card.) There are also special deals on select summer seasonal items like coolers and chairs, along with deals on K-cups, Wet-n-Wild beach kits, certain Advil products, and certain discounts on some candy products. There are also BOGO deals on select vitamins and $5 ExtraBucks Rewards for $20 spent on select brands, like Pampers or select other diaper products. There are also drink deals and makeup deals to choose from.

Don’t forget that you can also make appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations too.

Walgreens Stores Will Be Open on Memorial Day

Walgreens stores tend to be open on Memorial Day, but they do not have set holiday hours, so their exact hours may vary from store to store today. It’s best to check before stopping by. As with other retail stores, their pharmacy hours might be different than their regular retail hours.

Click here to find a Walgreens location near you and find out its exact hours on Memorial Day 2021.

You can see Walgreens’ weekly ad here.

Although specials may vary by location, Walgreens will be offering quite a few discounts for Memorial Day (some of which are only available to myWalgreens members). These include specials on Dasani Water and specials on many different brands of soft drinks. There are special on snacks, chips, sunscreen, select sunglasses, select vitamins with BOGO offers, select skin care products, and deals of the week (while supplies last) for cereal, detergent, cookies, and certain paper products. Other discounts include certain toothpaste products, disinfecting wipes, drinks, crackers, “craving saving” specials, gum, candy, and more.

Walgreens is also offering COVID-19 vaccinations, so don’t forget that you can make an appointment for this too. You can schedule a vaccine at this link, as long as you have a Walgreens account. (If you’re in New Hampshire or New Mexico, you’ll need to use the links for those states on the vaccination scheduler webpage.)

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates