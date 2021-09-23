DWTS Week 2 Dances & Songs Revealed

ABC has released the list of dances and songs for “Dancing With the Stars” season 30, episode two, airing Monday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC. This is the first elimination episode where one pairing will be sent home at the end of the live episode.

For the first elimination episode, there are six dances being performed. They are the rumba, the foxtrot, the salsa, the Viennese waltz, the samba, the cha cha and the tango. That is a similar list to the second episode last year, except this year includes the salsa and last year had a jive and paso doble.

The dances and songs are as follows:

Initial notes and impressions are that Allen is dancing to his own song, which is fun, and that we suspect Kove’s cha cha to “Twist & Shout,” which is not that fast of a song, is going to be just as painful to watch as his paso doble. We also think Iman Shumpert got a low score on his really fun jive in week one, so we expect him to showcase a different side this week with the much-slower rumba — hopefully, he is up to the challenge.

When it comes to the elimination, fans will be able to vote during the live broadcast of the show on ABC’s website and via text messages. The viewer vote total from both weeks plus the judges’ scores from both weeks will be combined to determine which couples are in danger of going home.

It is not yet clear if season 30 will be like the past few seasons where after the bottom two have been determined, it was up to the judges to vote on which couple went home and which couple stayed in the competition. We have asked ABC to clarify this point and will update the post if they get back to us. We also asked what they will do in the event of a tie vote since there are four judges this year.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

