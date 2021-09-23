DWTS Week 2 Dances & Songs Revealed

ABC has released the list of dances and songs for “Dancing With the Stars” season 30, episode two, airing Monday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC. This is the first elimination episode where one pairing will be sent home at the end of the live episode.
The Episode 2 Dances and Songs
For the first elimination episode, there are six dances being performed. They are the rumba, the foxtrot, the salsa, the Viennese waltz, the samba, the cha cha and the tango. That is a similar list to the second episode last year, except this year includes the salsa and last year had a jive and paso doble.
The dances and songs are as follows:
- Country singer Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater dancing the rumba to “Make Me Want To” by Jimmie Allen
- TV actor Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) and pro Sharna Burgess dancing the rumba to “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur
- Spice Girl Melanie C and pro Gleb Savchenko dancing the foxtrot to “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles
- Reality star Christine Chiu (“Bling Empire”) and pro Pasha Pashkov dancing the salsa to “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee
- TV and film actress Melora Hardin (“The Bold Type”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the rumba to “All by Myself” by Celine Dion
- Influencer Olivia Jade and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the Viennese waltz to “Better Days” by Ant Clemons & Justin Timberlake
- Matt James (“The Bachelor”) and pro Lindsay Arnold dancing the samba to “Levitating” by Dua Lipa
- Talk show co-host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten dancing the foxtrot to “It Had To Be You” by Ray Chew Live!
- Actor Martin Kove (“Cobra Kai”) and pro Britt Stewart dancing the cha cha to “Twist & Shout” by The Isley Brothers
- Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber dancing the cha cha to “I Like It” by Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
- WWE superstar The Miz (“Miz & Mrs.”) and pro Witney Carson dancing the tango to “Nothin’ but a Good Time” by Poison
- Real Housewife Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing the cha cha to “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer
- Celebrity Fitness Guru Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the salsa to “Don’t Go Yet” by Camila Cabello
- NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (“We Got Love Teyana and Iman”) and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the rumba to “U Know What’s Up” Donell Jones
- Pop star and dancer JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the cha cha to “Rain On Me” by Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
Initial notes and impressions are that Allen is dancing to his own song, which is fun, and that we suspect Kove’s cha cha to “Twist & Shout,” which is not that fast of a song, is going to be just as painful to watch as his paso doble. We also think Iman Shumpert got a low score on his really fun jive in week one, so we expect him to showcase a different side this week with the much-slower rumba — hopefully, he is up to the challenge.
The Elimination Breakdown
When it comes to the elimination, fans will be able to vote during the live broadcast of the show on ABC’s website and via text messages. The viewer vote total from both weeks plus the judges’ scores from both weeks will be combined to determine which couples are in danger of going home.
It is not yet clear if season 30 will be like the past few seasons where after the bottom two have been determined, it was up to the judges to vote on which couple went home and which couple stayed in the competition. We have asked ABC to clarify this point and will update the post if they get back to us. We also asked what they will do in the event of a tie vote since there are four judges this year.
“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.
