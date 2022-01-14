‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2022 Cast: Celebrities Fans Want on Season 31

While ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” has yet to be officially renewed for season 31, it’s extremely likely that the show will be returning at some point in the near future. With that being said, fans are sharing some of their hopes about the upcoming season, which would air in the fall season of 2022.

The season is set to be another monumental one for the show, if it does air. There have been reports that Tyra Banks may be replaced and that executives are looking for “A-List” stars and “household names” to be present in the ballroom, the possibilities are endless.

Read on to learn about who fans want to see in the ballroom in 2022.

Who Fans Want to See in the Ballroom

Fans took to Reddit in November 2021 to share who they want to see in the ballroom in the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

The original poster came up with seven men and seven women celebrities who they would love to see in the ballroom, including Weird Al, Brendan Fraser, Ladainian Tomlinson, Rachel McAdams, Sigourney Weaver, and Idina Menzel.

Others took to the replies to share their dream cast.

“Chloe Lukasiak, Yael Grobglas, Christy Carlson Romano, IJustine, Sunny Hostin, Jordyn Woods (I feel she deserved better after how the Kardashian family treated her), Jennifer Love Hewitt, Victoria Justice, Bridgit Mendler, Annelise van der Pol,” one person’s list reads.

Some replies did not know who those celebrities are. One person replied, “I must be so f***ing old or out of touch the only name on that list I even remotely know is JLH and I’ve heard the name Victoria Justice.”

One person stated that they wanted to see Vanna White and Colleen Ballinger in the ballroom.

When it came to athletes who fans would want to see, one person pointed out that they’d like to see figure skater Michelle Kwan and a male gymnast on the show.

Another person said they’d love to see Jesse McCartney in the ballroom, and another said they thought Tori Kelly or Ashley Tisdale would be a good pick.

Fans Also Shared Their Dream Redemption Season Cast

In a Reddit thread titled, “Who would you cast for a redemption season?,” fans shared who they’d want to see back in the ballroom once again.

The poster of the thread said that they would love to see actress Heather Morris, singer Tinashe, and dancer Sabrina Bryan.

“Milo Manheim for sure, he should have won his season,” one person replied to the thread.

One person shared their list for one person per season, not including anyone who has already come back and competed in an all-stars season. They listed people like Brandy, Heather Morris, Jeannie Mai and Christine Chiu as people they would like to come back. Chiu, who was a contestant on season 30, was mentioned multiple times.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

