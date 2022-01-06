DWTS Pro Defends Show After It Is Called a ‘Popularity Contest’

Season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” wrapped up in November 2021, to mixed reactions from fans when it came to the winners and runners-up.

The way that eliminations have worked for the past few seasons on “Dancing With the Stars” is a mix of a few factors. First, the judges score the contestants during their performances, and that makes up half of their overall score. Then, the number of votes they received is added into that. Those numbers combine to determine the bottom two couples.

After all of that, the judges decide which couple stays and which gets sent home. Some fans think the show is a popularity contest because of the weight votes from the public have when it comes to who wins and who is eliminated.

Some past contestants have also said the show is a popularity contest, such as Johnny Weir, a season 29 contestant.

Alan Bersten Does Not Think the Show is a Popularity Contest

Alan Bersten, a professional dancer on “Dancing With the Stars,” does not believe the show is a popularity contest, however, he revealed in an interview with Insider published on November 22, 2021.

Bersten told the outlet that he believes that “the show has figured out in the best way possible over the years how to give everyone a fair chance.”

He added, “The producers of the show did a great job with the judges where if there are two people in the bottom, the judges have the opportunity to choose who they want to save based on dancing and based on the journey.”

Fans Want Changes Made for Season 31

Some fans still want changes made to the way “Dancing With the Stars” works ahead of season 31, which will likely air in the fall season of 2022.

In a December 2021 Reddit thread titled, “if there is a season 31, what improvements do you want to see with the show?,” fans talked about the changes they want made to the show.

“Bring back: Trios, Most Memorable Year, Switch Up Week, Group Dances, Erin & Tom,” one person wrote. “Have better time management.”

Many fans want the host replaced ahead of the next season of “Dancing With the Stars.” Tyra Banks’s presence on the show has been polarizing for fans, with some calling for her replacement each week.

“Less Tyra,” one person commented on the Reddit post. “I know getting rid of her as a host is probably off the table. But she needs less monologues, zero outfit changes, and her face needs to be far away from the promotional poster. Also, someone needs to script her questions for her or something to avoid what she did to Suni [Lee] happening again.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

