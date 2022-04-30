Fans Wonder if a Former Child Star Will Be Cast on Season 31

Fans are anxiously awaiting the new season of “Dancing With the Stars” to begin, and many are curious about what changes will come into play now that the live show has officially been picked up by Disney+ for the next two seasons.

Deadline made the official announcement on April 8, 2022, and there’s been quite a bit of speculation about what’s to come ever since. While it can be confirmed that the show will continue on, there has yet to be any chatter about who might be cast, which pros will be back, and who will host.

Fans have been busy on social media, trying to figure out which stars may be cast when the show returns, likely in the fall of 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Are Wondering if Amanda Bynes Will Be Cast

On April 25, 2022, DWTS fans took to Reddit to discuss some casting possibilities for the new season of the hit show. Interestingly, some fans have been wondering if Amanda Bynes would ever be offered the gig.

Bynes rose to fame in the late 1990s when she appeared on “All That” and “The Amanda Show,” on Nickelodeon. She has a quite a few credits to her name, but hasn’t starred in anything since 2010, according to her IMDb page.

The former actor had been under a conservatorship for the past nine years, but in March 2022, a judge ruled to terminate it, according to CBS News.

“The court determines that the conservatorship is no longer required and that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship of the person no longer exist. The court intends to grant the petition for termination and order the conservatorship of the person of Amanda Bynes be terminated,” Superior Court Judge Robert Lund wrote in his tentative ruling, which was upheld, according to the outlet.

Bynes has had many ups and downs over the course of her adult life, and some people would like to see her on DWTS as a comeback of sorts.

“Do we think Amanda Bynes is out of the question for S31?” one Redditor asked, kicking off a new thread.

“I don’t know, I love Amanda Bynes but it feels a little too soon to put her in an environment like this. She has done one interview in the past 5 years and it didn’t really go well. You don’t go from zero publicity to DWTS when you’re recovering like Amanda,” someone responded, adding, “I could see her doing it in the future, but I don’t think she’s currently healthy enough to handle the pressure and spotlight of DWTS.”

“I could see it honestly. If this was years ago, I’d say too famous. But not anymore,” another person added.

“She would be amazing and I would absolutely love to see her compete. I have always loved her and have rooted for her! It may be too much with her recovery that is still ongoing- I worry about the stress for her though. I haven’t watched in several seasons but I would watch for her,” a third person wrote.

Bynes Previously Turned Down an Opportunity to Join DWTS

Perhaps one of the reasons that Bynes’ name is floating in the minds of fans is because she was previously in talks to join the show.

In 2019, Us Weekly reported that Bynes was being courted by producers, but she ultimately decided it wasn’t the right move for her at the time.

“Doing [the show] just wasn’t what she envisioned for her future,” a source told the outlet in October 2019.

Another source told Entertainment Tonight that Bynes was offered a role on the show “every single year.”

“In the end, it’s not the type of comeback she’s looking for. If she were to go back into showbiz, she’d want to have a steady acting role,” the source added.

READ NEXT: Witney Carson’s Son Leo’s Behavior Dubbed ‘Horrific’