‘DWTS’ Star Has Unexpected Surgery

Former Dancing With the Stars contestant Amy Purdy got some bad news to ring in 2021 — she had to have major surgery on her legs. The 41-year-old Paralympian told her fans about it in an Instagram post from the hospital on January 5. But she’s not letting it get her down. Here’s how she’s keeping her chin up in the face of the surgery.

Purdy Says She Has ‘A Heart of Love and Hope’

On New Year’s Day, Purdy seemingly talked about her upcoming surgery in a post about facing new challenges in 2021. She wrote, “Hello 2021, I didn’t realize I would greet you with tears. But here we are, you + me together with a heart of love and hope and a mind knowing that just because we wake up into a new year doesn’t mean all our challenges are left behind.”

At the time, she also told her followers that she would have “a big announcement coming up” and that one thing she has learned from obstacles in her life is that “Opportunity often disguises itself as challenge and challenge disguises itself as opportunity! So if you’re going into 2021 faced with challenges, don’t be discouraged!”

She then later posted a photo of her from the hospital, writing that she wasn’t expecting to ring in the new year with a new surgery — and she has finally hit her breaking point with having so many surgeries.

“To be honest, I’m not very excited about it. Not that I’ve been excited about any of them but I was so close to walking and believe it or not even with all the surgeries that I’ve had since my leg injury ( 7? ) I actually haven’t hit a point of being over it until now. I guess that goes to show just how resilient our spirits and bodies are. We can handle so much,” wrote Purdy.

This Surgery Is Different Because It’s Uncertain What The Surgeon Will Do

Purdy contracted a form of bacterial meningitis at the age of 19 and had to have both of her legs amputated below the knee, plus both kidneys and her spleen removed. She had a very low chance of survival. But she went on to become a Paralympic snowboarder and competed on The Amazing Race with her husband Daniel and also partnered with Derek Hough on season 18 of Dancing With the Stars where she finished in 2nd place behind Olympic ice dancer Meryl Davis.

Over the years, she has had many surgeries on her legs, but she wrote that this one is different because of the uncertainty.

“This time is a bit more uncertain than the last, which is the hardest part. I actually won’t know what my surgeon will decide to do until I wake up,” shared Purdy.

So she wanted to use this opportunity to tell her fans that she is launching a new podcast called “Bouncing Forward,” which is “all about grit, resilience and not just overcoming our obstacles but using them to get ahead.”

