DWTS Contestant Engaged to Howard Stern Star

A former Dancing With the Stars contestant has big news this week — comedian Andy Dick is engaged to Howard Stern Show star Elisa Jordana, a radio and TV personality who is best known for appearing on The Howard Stern Show. He posted the news to Instagram over the weekend. Here’s what you need to know about the couple.

They’ve Been Engaged For Weeks And Were Supposed to Get Married on Valentine’s Day

Jordana the New York Post’s Page Six that Dick asked her “at 6 in the morning a few Sundays back” and she said yes. It sounds like they’re already planning on when they might tie the knot — they’re looking at June.

“We are always working on the relationship, so as long as nothing weird happens it is happening. My mom is coming in June for my birthday, so hopefully then,” Jordana told the newspaper.

According to a recent episode of “Kermit and Friends,” the YouTube comedy show on which they both appear, Dick and Jordana were supposed to get married on the Valentine’s Day episode of the show, but Dick was a no-show.

“I’ve been engaged for one week, OK? One week I’ve been engaged. It is not going how I thought it would go. It is not going well. I haven’t spoken to my fiance since he proposed to me and I saw he posted an Instagram story with someone’s nipple in it, so that’s not going well at all,” said Jordana on the Valentine’s Day episode.

She later added, “I don’t think I’m getting to married to Andy Dick anymore. I was prepared to be married today, I even wrote vows for Andy. I wrote all these vows for Andy and they were really heartfelt and I haven’t actually spoken to him in a week … One guy after another has disappointed me … I wrote some beautiful vows to him, I had my minister all lined up, and I was excited about marrying him today. I mean, that was never my dream, Jim, to be married, but then when he came along, I said to myself you know, my life would be a lot happier if I was married to Andy Dick.”

Dick Competed on Season 16 of Dancing With the Stars

Sharna Burgess & Andy Dick dancing Viennese Waltz on DWTS 4-8-13 2013-04-09T23:35:11Z

The controversial comedian was a contestant on season 16 of Dancing With the Stars. He was partnered with Sharna Burgess and finished in seventh place, with the highest score they earned being a 21 for their Viennese Waltz in week four.

Dick was a surprising hit with the fans. He wasn’t much of a dancer, but he gave it his all and was quite vulnerable during the competition. When Dick was eliminated, host Tom Bergeron commented that the viewers seem to have really connected with Dick’s openness about his struggle with staying sober (via Today).

“It’s been the best. It’s just been the best,” said Dick when he was sent home, adding, “The fact we are here in week seven is amazing. I really thank everybody here, it’s been a wonderful ride.”

The troubled comedian has had several run-ins with the law over the years, including misdemeanor sexual battery. He was previously married to Ivone Kowalczyk, with whom he has a son; he also has two children, a son and a daughter, from his relationship with Lena Sved. Sved got a restraining order against him in 2018, according to Page Six.

Dancing With the Stars has not yet officially been renewed for season 30, but if ABC does renew it, expect it to premiere in September 2021.

