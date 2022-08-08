‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Has ‘Long Recovery Ahead’ After Car Crash

Actress and former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Anne Heche is in the hospital following a fiery car crash that occurred on Friday, August 5, 2022.

According to CNN, the actress is still in the hospital and has severe burns.

“Anne is in the ICU, she’s lucky to be alive,” a source told the outlet. “She has severe burns and has a long recovery ahead. Her team and her family are still trying to process what led up to the crash.”

Heche’s Vehicle Was ‘Traveling at a High Speed’

Los Angeles Public Information Officer Jeff Lee explained that Heche’s vehicle, a blue Mini Cooper, was “traveling at a high speed when it ran off the road and collided with a residence,” according to CNN.

A statement from the Los Angeles Police Department obtained by ET Online stated that the crash occurred at 10:55 a.m. PT when a “vehicle collided into a residence located at 1700 block of Walgrove Ave.” LAPD did not identify the driver or any injuries, though the officer told the outlet the driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Firefighters worked for over an hour to put out the flames.

“Anne is currently in stable condition,” a representative said in a statement. “Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time.”

The Crash Is Being Investigated

According to CNN, LAPD is investigating the crash as well as a “misdemeanor hit and run” incident.

According to the original report by TMZ, Heche initially crashed into an apartment complex’s garage.

According to witness statements obtained by TMZ, Heche “sped off” after the accident. Then, the car crashed into a nearby home, which was destroyed.

Law enforcement officers told the LA Times that the actress was “deemed to be under the influence and acting erratically.”

According to People, the home belonged to Lynne Mishele. Her neighbor, Lynne Bernstein, spoke with the outlet after the fire. She said Mishele was “extremely fortunate” to not have been injured in the accident.

“So were the dogs and her turtle,” the neighbor told the outlet, adding that Mishele was “in shock” after the accident. “I don’t think she got what was going on. She said, ‘What happened? What happened?”

Bernstein, who witnessed the crime, told People that the car drove “almost all the way through” Mishele’s home, which then “almost immediately” caught fire.

There is a GoFundMe for Mishele, which was set up after the fire. According to the fundraiser, Mishele “lives with her beautiful pups Bree and Rueban, and her tortoise Marley.” and her home was destroyed “with 59 firefighters taking 65 minutes to extinguish the flames.”

Lost in the fire, according to the fundraiser, were all of Mishele’s possessions including her “laptop and iPad, all of her clothing and basic necessities, and all household items.”

The fundraiser has raised over $60,000 at the time of writing and has a goal of $100,000.

