‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Wedding Date Revealed

Some eagle-eyed fans have found the wedding date of “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev and his fiancé, Nikki Bella.

After years of waiting, it appears that Chigvintsev and Bella will be tying the knot on September 4, 2022. This was pointed out by fans on Reddit who were speculating about “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Brandon Armstrong’s wedding date.

The couple, who first met when they were partners during season 25 of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2017, welcomed their son, Matteo, and got engaged in 2019. Since then, their plans have changed multiple times, but it’s possible they have concrete plans in the works now.

Chigvintsev & Bella May Get Married on September 4

Fans pointed out in a Reddit thread that the couple has a wedding registry with The Knot, which has revealed their wedding date as September 4, 2022. It’s possible that their date is still a placeholder, but the registry appears to be up to date.

Some people have pointed out that the date is very close to the time the season of “Dancing With the Stars” usually begins to film and when dancers start rehearsing, which traditionally takes place in the early weeks of September.

Bella recently gave an update on the couple’s wedding to PopCulture.

“With Bonita Bonita, we have a special surprise coming out in the fall that deals with Artem and I’s wedding,” she shared, referring to her wine company. “We’ve created bubbles – wedding bubbles. And we just thought it’d be fun not only to have it at our wedding, but we need to share it with everyone. So we have that coming in the fall that we’re really excited.”

She added, “I always have wanted to create a sparkling wine and be in the champagne industry, so now we’re going to be making a Blanc de Blanc that’ll be really awesome.”

The Couple Previously Hinted About Their Wedding Date

The couple previously hinted that their wedding would be taking place in the fall of 2022.

When at the Kids Choice Awards in 2022, Bella revealed to Us Weekly that they had officially set a date and that the wedding would be held in “fall 2022” and it would be “very soon.”

The conversation took place in April.

“Brie’s gonna have to start getting busy,” Bella said, referring to her twin sister. “She’s the maid of honor and I’m going to have to put her to work.”

With Chigvintsev possibly returning to “Dancing With the Stars” and Bella hosting the first-ever season of the show “Barmageddon,” they are busier than ever.

“That show is going to be so awesome,” Bella told PopCulture of “Barmageddon.” So we already filmed it. We should be hopefully announcing an air date soon. But it'”s just such a unique type of game show. It’s something no one’s seen before, but what everyone’s just going to love to be a part of and to have in their home once a week on their TVs, just to grab a drink and enjoy with us.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022.

