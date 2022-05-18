Artem Chigvintsev Shares Sweet Video of Conversation With Son Matteo

Artem Chigvintsev is a dancer, but he’s also a doting dad. The veteran ”Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer welcomed his first child, a son named Matteo Artemovich, with his fiancée, Nikki Bella, in July 2020.

Chigvintsev has been a hands-on father since day one. A few months after Matteo’s birth, the new dad opened up to “Good Morning America” about his new role as a parent.

“It has been the most incredible feeling and Nicole and I are just obsessed,” Chigvintsev said. “I just didn’t know that I could have so much love to give. It’s just incredible.” The DWTS pro added that their son “literally owns us.”

Artem Chigvintsev Posted a Video of His Adorable ‘Conversation’ With Matteo

Chigvintsev has been known to mark Matteo’s milestones on social media. In April 2022, he posted a video as he took his toddler son to get his first haircut.

In a May 2022 video posted to Instagram, Chigvintsev shared a simple father-son moment with fans. In the 38-second clip, the Russian-American dancer is seen chatting with his boy as the child finished off a half-eaten blueberry muffin.

“Hmmm,” Matteo says in the clip, which can be seen above.

“Hmmm,“ his dad repeats. “What are we thinking…are we going to go to the playground?”

As Matteo begins to nibble at his muffin, his dad asks him, “What happened to all the blueberries? Where are the blueberries, did you at them all?”

After Matteo laughs, the proud papa kisses his cheek and says, “I love you.”

“Having best conversations with Tay Tay #toddlerlife,” Chigvintsev captioned the post.

Fans – and Matteo’s mama – reacted to the video.

“Baby boy,” Nikki Bella wrote in the comment section.

“Omigosh! Beautiful boy! He’s your twin,” a fan wrote to Chigvintsev.

“Tay tay is so cute artem he’s still a mini version of you,” another fan agreed.

“Your son is adorable Artem!” another fan chimed in, adding that it is “so important” for children to have a father “who is emotionally present.”

Nikki Bella Said Artem Chigvintsev Always Wanted to Be a Dad

Chigvintsev became a father at age 37. Ahead of Matteo’s birth, Bella revealed he “always wanted to be a father.”

“It’s funny because after any of our doctor’s appointments, when it’s really real, he gets really nervous and he’s like, ‘I mean, you think I’ll be a good dad, right?’ and he’ll just go down his list,” Bella told Life & Style in 2020.

After their son was born, Bella revealed that she knew right away that Chigvintsev would be a wonderful father. The WWE star told People that the first time she saw her fiancé hold their baby, it made her “so emotional.”

“In that moment I had fallen so much more in love with him because to see him be so emotional holding his son, and I could just see this caretaker form, like this man that’s going to protect this little boy for the rest of his life,” she said. “Just seeing the emotion in his face, it made me melt. I could just tell in that moment that he was going to be such an amazing father.”

“I don’t know how I would do all this without him,” she added of the DWTS veteran. “He’s very attentive. He will wake up at any moment if I need a break. He’ll hold Matteo, change diapers, anything I need. He never complains. He’s always helpful. … He’s been amazing. I have to say, he’s more than what I expected. I didn’t know what to expect because we both are first-timers.”

