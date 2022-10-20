DWTS Alum Hints at Engagement to New Girlfriend: PHOTOS

A “Dancing with the Stars” alum may soon be dancing his way to the altar.

Billy Ray Cyrus was a contestant on the 4th season of the celebrity ballroom competition. The Kentucky-born country singer was partnered with pro dancer Karina Smirnoff for the season that aired in 2007, per CBS News.

When Cyrus was eliminated from DWTS, he had support from his then-wife, Tish. But 15 years later, a lot has changed for the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer, who separated from his wife earlier in 2022.

Billy Ray Cyrus Hinted That He Is Engaged to His New Girlfriend

In a post shared on Instagram on October 18, 2022, Cyrus posed with his girlfriend of several months, singer-songwriter Firerose. The 61-year-old posed as his younger woman rested her head on his shoulder with a large diamond ring clearly visible on her left ring finger. Other photos gave an even closer look at the dazzling diamond ring as Firerose flashed it. “Happy Autumn,” Cyrus captioned the post.

Fans hit the comments section to react to what appeared to be engagement news.

“Congrats Papaw!” wrote music producer Damon Elliott, who added a ring emoji.

“Nice engagement ring congrats,” another fan wrote.

According to a source for Page Six, the round diamond ring on Firerose’s finger appears to be about 5 carats and could be worth more than $200,000.

Cyrus has been dating Australian singer Firerose since at least September 2022, according to People. She started appearing on his Instagram page in late August. A source told People that the two have “been dating for a little while” after bonding while working on music together.

Firerose’s official website reveals that she recorded the song “New Day” with Cyrus, who is described as her “longtime pal and mentor.” Firerose’s exact age is not known, but in a 2021 interview on “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” she revealed that she met Cyrus “10 years ago when I was a teenager on the set of ‘Hannah Montana.’”

Billy Ray Cyrus Only Recently Legally Separated From His Wife, Tish

If Cyrus is engaged, he’s not wasting any time after ending his long marriage to Tish. In April 2022, Cyrus and his wife announced they were divorcing after 29 years together.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the couple had not lived together in more than two years before their divorce filing. Us Weekly reported that this was the third time Tish Cyrus had filed for divorce from the country star, but she called it off the first two times.

The Cyrus’ marriage produced daughters, Miley and Noah, as well as a son, Braison. Cyrus also adopted Tish’s older children from a previous relationship, Brandi and Traci, per CMT. In a statement to People, the exes vowed to “always be family.”

In 2017, Tish told The Daily Dish that “marriage is hard work” and that a lot of couples “throw in the towel a little too easy.”

Of having her marriage in the spotlight for nearly three decades, she added, “I’m so proud to have been in the business and to have been married for so long.

“We’ve publicly gone through stuff and made it work,” Cyrus’ then-wife said. “And I’m so glad that we did, ’cause our family so strong and so amazing. I’m blessed.”

