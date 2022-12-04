DWTS Alum’s Ex Shares Cryptic Post Following His Engagement

A “Dancing with the Stars” alum’s ex shared a cryptic social media post six months after the two ended their 28-year marriage – and less than two weeks after he publicly confirmed he is already engaged again.

In November 2022, Billy Ray Cyrus, who was a contestant on the 4th season of DWTS in 2007, confirmed he has been engaged to singer Firerose, 34, since August. The 61-year-old “Achy Breaky Heart” singer proposed to his new love just four months after his wife, Tish, filed for divorce.

Tish Cyrus Shared a Post about ‘Perfect Timing’

Tish Cyrus, 55, filed for divorce from Billy Ray twice before actually going through with it earlier this year. On November 29, Tish posted a quote to her Instagram story. The message said: “In God’s perfect timing, everything will turn out alright,” and she added a caption that read, “Sometimes that’s hard to believe but it is so TRUE.”

Her ex-husband and father of her kids Miley, Noah, Braison, Brandi, and Trace, also talked about timing when revealing his new engagement.

In an interview with People, Billy Ray said that his romance with Firerose came at just the right time in his life. “Finding Firerose and getting engaged and then losing my mom [a few weeks later]—see? The teeter-totter will not stay in the middle,” the singer said. “But having somebody to ride it out with now—that’s giving me a little more balance.”

Tish Cyrus Also Appears to Be in a New Relationship

Tish Cyrus’ post about timing could have more to do with her own love life than her ex-husband’s. In October 2022, a source told Hollywood Life that the mom of five was “definitely” dating someone. “[She] is keeping her man under wraps, but she is seeing someone new and Miley and her kids approve,” the source dished.

And just one day before she shared the “perfect timing” post, Tish shared a PDA pic with a new guy. According to Us Weekly, in the photo on ger Instagram story, she was snuggled by a pool with “Prison Break” actor Dominic Purcell, 52, whom she tagged in the post.

And while it’s just now that the two are Instagram official, the romance may have been going on since August, which is the same time that Billy Ray popped the question to Firerose.

In August 2022, Tish commented “Hi babe” on one of Purcell’s Instagram posts, and he replied with, “Hi love,” according to E! News. The flirty exchange had some eyebrows raised, but now it’s all making sense.

In the interview with People, Billy Ray revealed that the rest of the family was coming to grips with the end of his long marriage to Tish – and his engagement to Firerose so soon after.

“There’s no hard feelings,” the DWTS alum said. “Everyone knew that relationship was over a long time ago. Everyone’s turning the page. It’s been a lot, but everyone knew that it was time for a change.”

In conjunction with their engagement announcement, Billy Ray and Firerose released the song “Time.” In a statement to ET Canada, Firerose revealed that the song is about “the precious and invaluable nature of time itself.”

“It’s a song we wrote about choosing to spend each moment with the people we love, and not take a day for granted,” she added.

