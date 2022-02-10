Blake Shelton Shares Rare Sweet Tribute to Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got married in 2021, five years after meeting on the set of NBC’s “The Voice.”

Though they have been publicly in a relationship for half a decade, the couple generally stays somewhat private on social media. So, when Blake Shelton shared a video tribute to his wife, fans were obsessed with the sweetness on display.

The video shows the couple kissing and hugging on stage after performing and is set to the song “Nobody But You,” which is a duet they recorded and perform together.

The caption uploaded with the video was, “Shefani. #CoupleCoals @gwenstefani.”

Fans Adored the Video

Fans loved the video shared on Shelton’s Instagram account, and they let the singer know in the comments.

“I love this couple! Gorgeous Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani!” one person commented.

Another wrote, “You two are great together!”

Others said they loved seeing the type of loved shared between the performers.

“I love love love Gwen and Blake the way the only have eyes for each other..God bless you both and your family..forever love,” one person wrote.

Another wrote, “OMG my heart feels so happy to see this kind of love.”

“They’re so good on that song, the way he looks @ her….” another person wrote.

Yet another comment read, “I love this couple…beauty from the ashes.”

Shelton Recently Performed with a 6-Year-Old in Need

During a concert in Choctaw, Oklahoma at the Choctaw Casinos and Resorts venue, Shelton pulled a 6-year-old up onto the stage with him.

Wyatt was carrying a sign that read, “Your smallest, biggest fan from Lake Texoma, 6 years old waiting on a heart transplant,” according to CMT News.

The sign can be seen in a photo uploaded to Facebook by Wyatt’s mother, Harley McKee.

During the concert, Shelton walked to the boy and kneeled down beside him before addressing the crowd.

“Think y’all are having a bad day, put that into perspective right there, man,” Shelton said.

Shelton brought Wyatt on the stage, where Shelton kneeled down and asked if Wyatt would like to sing the verse or the chorus of one of his songs, but the young concertgoer said he knew all the words, so Shelton and Wyatt sang the whole song together.

The whole thing was captured on video and posted to Facebook by Wyatt’s mother.

“I don’t know if Blake Shelton will ever see this but I just want to let him know he is awesome and officially my favorite person he absolutely made Wyatt’s day thank you so much to him and everyone who stopped us to tell him how great he was on stage and told him they are praying for him!!!” she wrote. “Definitely a night to remember!!! #WyattStrong.”

There has been no word about whether Shelton will return to “The Voice” for the upcoming season.

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, which is pretty much a given, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

