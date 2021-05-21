A DWTS Winner Was Almost the New Host

A “Dancing With the Stars” winner recently revealed that ABC asked him to host the show when they fired Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Read on to find out why season 27 winner Bobby Bones didn’t get the job, if he would consider hosting in the future and if he would ever return as a dancer.

Bones Said He Was in Talks to Host DWTS But He Was Too Busy

In an interview with US Weekly, Bones revealed that he was in talks to host “Dancing With the Stars” when the show decided to fire longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, but his schedule was just too jampacked to make it work.

“There was some talk for a while about me hosting that show with Tyra but some other stuff, some conflicts happened,” said Bones, though he later clarified that he did not know if they were asking him to host solo or if they had him in mind to co-host with Banks.

“It wasn’t almost me and Tyra, but they had come to me and said hey, what would you think about hosting the show? I don’t know who else they were talking to at that time,” said Bones, adding that he just couldn’t make the scheduling work.

Bones is the in-house mentor on “American Idol” and also has his own show on National Geographic called “Breaking Bobby Bones,” in addition to doing his self-titled nationally syndicated radio show.

He Said He’d Be Open To It In the Future

Bones said that he loved being on “Dancing With the Stars” so much that he would definitely try to make the schedule work so that he could host in the future.

“If they said hey, why don’t you come back and host with Tyra, that would be something I would consider. But I’m never gonna dance again. Never,” said Bones with a laugh, admitting that he knows he wasn’t the best dancer.

He added, “I love [‘Dancing With the Stars’] and that family over there and I really, really wanted to do it. Was not able to do it. And Tyra killed it, did a great job and if they ever came back and said hey, let’s talk about it again, I would love to be able to look and see if we could make it work.”

We do wonder if Bones would have received a warmer reception than Banks did as host. The radio host was a controversial winner in season 27, with many fans complaining that he didn’t deserve to win because he wasn’t that strong of a dancer.

In a 2019 interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” judge Carrie Ann Inaba admitted that they had to make “some adjustments to the judging” after Bones’ win because fans were up in arms about it.

“I do know that we have made some adjustments to the judging because we got a lot of complaints,” said Inaba. “We listened to what everybody said about what happened last year.”

So it’s interesting that the show would talk to such a controversial figure about hosting. However, maybe the fact that Bones did win even though he wasn’t technically the best dancer demonstrated to the producers how popular he was with viewers and that’s why they approached him.

The 30th season of the long-running dancing competition series is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

