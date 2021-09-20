Brian Austin Green’s Age & Height: The Background on BAG

Brian Austin Green is an actor and singer competing on season 30 of “Dancing with the Stars.” He is set to make his debut on the September 20 premiere.

Green rose to fame as a 17-year-old when he starred in the smash teen drama, “Beverly Hills, 90210.” But, he actually made his acting debut five years earlier on “The Canterville Ghost,” according to his IMDb account. He followed that role up with a string of guest appearances before starring in 27 episodes of “Knots Landing.”

Fast forward 31 years and Green is a 48-year-old father of four.

This season of “Dancing With the Stars” will showcase stars of various ages, heights and industries.

While the “BH90210” star measures 6-feet-tall, his 18-year-old competitor Suni Lee is only 5-feet-tall. Former Bachelor Matt James, on the other hand, is 6-foot-5.

Will his stature and experience benefit him? Only time will tell.

Green Is Expected to Partner With Girlfriend Sharna Burgess

Green’s professional dancing partner on “Dancing with the Stars” is not yet known. According to Good Morning America, he will announce it during the premiere. Still, many fans are expecting him to be paired with Sharna Burgess, who previously won with Bobby Bones.

A source backed up this theory, telling Us Weekly it was “likely” the couple would-be partners. The pair began dating in 2020.

Green is taking this opportunity to learn more about his girlfriend and her work. As he told Us Weekly, “I really look at this as a really cool way of understanding who she is professionally and [experiencing] something that she’s been passionate about and done her entire life. It’s really a cool way of getting to know her. It’s an amazing opportunity for that.”

He went on to describe his girlfriend as “extremely kind and helpful.” As Green explained, “She’s really given me a lot of pointers and helped me understand just the work that is in store for me — what I’m going to have to commit to in doing this well.”

Green Previously Competed on ‘The Masked Singer’

This will not be Green’s first reality competition outing. He competed on season four of “The Masked Singer” under the guise of The Giraffe.

He admitted to Entertainment Weekly that he had not thought about competing on the show until he got the call and was motivated by all the people stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’d all been sitting at home. Every industry was shut down. So just looking at the way this show works and knowing that it’s not a competition show, it’s really a chance for families to sit in front of the TV and just have fun, and try and guess along with a panel about who could possibly be wearing a costume and performing on stage,” he told the outlet. “And it just seemed like a really good idea, especially now while people are at home, families are at home, and binge-watching things. Just to give them something new and fresh to watch that’s entertaining and that’s fun.”

While he did not win that competition, he went on to serve as a judge on the spinoff special, “The Masked Dancer.”

