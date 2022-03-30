DWTS Champ Rumer Willis Reveals Heartbreaking News About Her Father

“Dancing With the Stars” champion Rumer Willis shared some heartbreaking news about her father, Bruce Willis, on social media Wednesday, March 30. The actor has been diagnosed with “aphasia,” which is a condition that affects cognitive functions. According to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, people who have aphasia “may have trouble understanding, speaking, reading or writing.” The National Aphasia Foundation says that the most common cause is a stroke, but aphasia can also result from a brain tumor, an infection or head trauma. It can also range in severity from mild to very severe where “communication with the patient” is “almost impossible.”

Here is the message posted from the entire family via Rumer’s social media:

Rumer Says Her Father is ‘Stepping Away’ From Acting

In a post on Instagram, Rumer and her entire family posted a message to Bruce’s fans about his medical diagnosis and revealed that he is “stepping away” from acting.

Rumer wrote:

To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that. Love,

Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn

Actress Demi Moore is Bruce’s first wife; they were married from 1987 to 2000 and share three daughters — Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah Willis, 28. Emma Heming is his second wife. They have been married since 2009 and are the parents to daughters Mabel, almost 10, and Evelyn, almost 8. The two families appear to have a loving relationship with one another, they recently got together for Bruce’s birthday and Demi wrote on Instagram, “Thankful for our blended family.” And on August 1, 2021, which is National Sister Day, both Demi and Emma posted a photo of the five daughters together on their respective Instagram accounts.

