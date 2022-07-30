‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Ties the Knot

Congratulations are in order for a “Dancing With the Stars” cast member — professional dancer Brandon Armstrong has married Brylee Ivers, his girlfriend of about a year and a half.

Here’s what you need to know about the big day.

Brandon & Brylee Got Married in Draper, Utah on Saturday, July 30

On Saturday, July 30, the couple tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony in Draper, Utah, surrounded by their family and friends, reports People. Brandon and Brylee took part in a religious wedding ceremony earlier in the day, then later exchanged their own vows in front of about 125 people in an outdoor ceremony at Siempre, a wedding venue in the mountains.

“Because so many people get married in Utah so young, we wanted something that was a little bit different than the traditional church, chapel wedding,” the pro dancer told People.

He also said that the first time he saw Brylee in her wedding gown — which they did ahead of the ceremony — he cried.

“I’m not a crier … but I bawled,” said Brandon, adding, “”I knew she was obviously gonna choose a dress that was going to be beautiful. And I didn’t have any really defining or super important feelings about what I wanted the dress to look like. I was just happy that it was something that was beautiful and that she felt confident in. Everything was so, so good!”

Many of Brandon’s “Dancing With the Stars” cast members were in attendance — Jenna Johnson, Witney Carson, Britt Stewart, Lindsay Arnold, and Emma Slater have been posting photos together the past couple of days.

Emma captioned her photo, “Magical day hanging with the ladies in Park City 💛 what a dream!”, and Lindsay added, “GIRLS TRIP 😍😍😍 beyond happy to be spending the weekend with my besties ❤️ love these beautiful girls so much!!”

“I’m excited that I can commit to her and express my love to her and that I can do it in a way that I think is right,” Armstrong added. “A way that is good and loving and old school. I’m excited to show people she’s the love of my life and that I’m committed to her.”

Brandon Proposed With a Movie Trailer

During an interview with a local ABC affiliate in Utah, Brandon said of the big day that Brylee was “doing all the planning,” luckily for him.

“She’s been an angel,” said the dancer, adding with a laugh, “I think the planning started before I was engaged.”

He also relayed the story of how he proposed, which was a throwback to the first time told Brylee he loved her.

“The first time I told her I loved her was outside of a movie theater, so I had my friend make us a fake trailer, like a movie trailer, about our little love story,” said Brandon. “I basically popped up on screen and said that I was gonna propose to her and acted like I was gonna do it on the camera, then I walked in and brought her forward. We rented out the theater, had all of her friends and family there, it turned out great.”

Ahead of the big day, Brandon and Brylee took part in an interview and bridal photoshoot for Sophisticated Weddings. You can see all the behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot exclusively at Heavy. The issue comes out in September.

During the photoshoot, Brylee and Brandon wore designs from several different designers, which is what they said was part of the fun, getting to wear a lot of different wedding finery from some of the nation’s top designers. Brandon joked that it was almost like having several weddings. And it was like second nature for Brylee because she not only works as a model, but she does a lot of work as a bridalwear model.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season this fall on Disney Plus.

