DWTS Family Mourns the Loss of ‘Inspiring’ Artist

The “Dancing With the Stars” family is mourning a tremendous loss in the music world. Rapper Coolio died on September 28 at the age of 59, and many pros and past contestants are mourning the loss of this “inspiring” artist, especially actors Kel Mitchell and Melissa Joan Hart, both of whom had the pleasure of working with Coolio over the years.

Here’s what they’re saying:

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Tributes

Many contestants and cast members took to social media to mourn the loss of the “Gangster’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage” rapper.

“I had the amazing honor to work and play with @coolio a few times and he was always down for a chat, a complete gentleman and a ton of fun to hang with. What a loss! Rest In Peace!,” wrote season nine cast member Melissa Joan Hart alongside a photo of them working on an episode of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.”

Season 28 runner-up Kel Mitchell posted a lengthy tribute because he worked with Coolio on “All That” and several other projects over the years.

Mitchell wrote:

Rest in Heaven @coolio! We recently spoke a few months ago laughing and having such a good time. So many great memories with you bro! That time first meeting you on “All That” cracking up in a Good Burger Sketch then you bringing me on stage after your performance to freestyle. Then later creating the legendary Kenan and Kel theme song for @kenanthompson and I. You did an interview the day of filming the intro on Big Boys Neighborhood and all of Los Angeles was at Universal Studios city walk it was a party!!

That time you heard about the Good Burger Pop up in Los Angeles and you hit me and the team up and said you wanted to make it part of your birthday weekend and we chopped it up! Last thing you told me when we last spoke a few months ago you told me you loved how I keep things positive and to keep doing that. I will Coolio, and thank you for sharing your light and your talent with us all and thank you for inspiring so many in your lyrics. Be at peace in the hands of our Heavenly Father and praying God comforts your family during this time. Much love bro!!!

Hart actually responded to Mitchell’s post, writing, “Such a loss! Thinking of you today, friend.”

Season four and all-star season contesteant Joey Fatone wrote on his Instagram stories, “Can’t believe it! RIP, my man. Thank you for years of entertainment and love” alongside a video of himself performing with Coolio.

Season 16 contestant D.L. Hughley wrote on his Instagram stories, “RIP. Remembering the hip hip legend Coolio.”

“I’m going to miss you, brother. You were the coolest. My heart is with all the fam. Soooo sad,” wrote season 23 contestant Vanilla Ice.

“RIP Coolio,” wrote judge Carrie Ann Inaba in her Instagram stories.

“Nooooooooooo WTF,” wrote pro dancer Sasha Farber in his Instagram stories.

Season nine contestant Macy Gray posted a photo to her Instagram stories of Tupac as an angel crying for Coolio.

Season 27 champion Bobby Bones posted on the official account of his radio show’s Instagram stories, “RIP to a legend. First cassingle I ever bought.”

The Suspected Cause of Death is a Heart Attack

As first reported by TMZ, Coolio (real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr.) was found dead Wednesday, September 28 in Los Angeles. His manager Jarez told the outlet that Coolio was at his friend’s house and went to use the bathroom. When he didn’t return after a while, his friends checked on him and found him lying on the floor.

Jarez said the paramedics pronounced Coolio dead on the scene and he told TMZ Coolio suffered a heart attack, though an official cause of death has not yet been released.

Law enforcement told TMZ that no drugs or drug paraphernalia were found on the scene and an autopsy will determine the official cause of death.

“We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away Wednesday afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers,” said Coolio’s talent manager Sheila Finegan in a statement.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.

