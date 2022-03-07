DWTS Pro Cheryl Burke Opens Up About ‘Scary’ Divorce

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke announced that she is getting a divorce from her husband of three years, Matthew Lawrence, on February 23, 2022. In early March 2022, she opened up about what the experience has been like for her.

At the time, court documents obtained by Us Weekly showed that Burke filed for divorce on Friday, February 18, 2022, in Los Angeles, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce.

Burke has since opened up about her time since getting that divorce filing done.

Burke Says It Has Been ‘Scary’

Burke posted a video on Instagram on Thursday, March 3, 2022, from the Fairmont Grand Del Mar, which is where she married Lawrence in 2019.

“It has been an interesting journey so far, to say the least,” Burke said in the video. “It’s been scary because I’m so used to pushing through because of my athleticism and dancing in general. And as a competitor, you learn to push forward, even if it hurts, which means you’re not listening to your actual body.”

She added, “I’ve taken initiative, and my intention has been to really try and feel my feelings and, more importantly, not judge my feelings while I’m feeling them.”

The caption of the video said, “I wanted to take a minute to talk about what’s going on lately…”

Burke Says Her Emotions Are ‘Complicated’

In a post she uploaded on March 6, 2022, Burke opened up even more about her divorce.

“If I’m being honest, really feeling my feelings is new to me,” she wrote. “I’ve spent my entire life up to this point trying to numb them, and I’m learning that really going through them is A LOT harder. There’s the obvious reason it’s hard – that the emotions I’m experiencing right now are complicated and aren’t exactly happy.”

She added, “But the less obvious reason is that I’m realizing I have a tendency to judge my own feelings and if I’m with other people that magnifies. I get so focused on other people’s perception of how I’m dealing with my emotions – which then in turn leads me to question if I am feeling things the ‘right way.’ I know I shouldn’t do that, but I also know I can’t be the only person who does.”

She received a lot of support from former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers and costars on the post.

Burke and Lawrence got married in San Diego in May 2019, 13 years after meeting when Lawrence’s brother was on “Dancing With the Stars.” They began dating in February 2007, but they split in 2008 before they got back together in 2017, per TMZ.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, the couple split on January 7, 2022. That means they decided to separate shortly after spending the holiday season with one another.

Burke uploaded a photo of the couple to Instagram on December 25, 2022, smiling alongside their dog.

“Wishing you a very Merry Christmas,” Burke wrote in the post.

