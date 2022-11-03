DWTS Pro Cheryl Burke Going Through ‘Something Personal’

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke gave her fans an emotional update on the October 31 episode of her podcast “Burke in the Game,” admitting that she’s been really struggling lately.

Here’s why she’s having such a tough time:

Cheryl Burke Said She’s Trying Not to Numb the Pain But It’s Hard

On her podcast, Burke gave her fans an update on her life, which she said has “so much drama” in it right now and it’s making her want to numb her emotions, which she is trying not to do.

“I’ve been very emotional lately, like very sad, anxious a little bit, but more just like trying to process my emotions,” said Burke, adding, “I have realized that I’m full of emotions, whether that be a possibility of me not coming back [to ‘Dancing With the Stars’], on top of a divorce, on top of possibly going to trial, or I am going, in January, there’s just so much drama, I guess you could say, in my life at the moment that I’m kind of trying to not numb.”

The trial she is referring to is because in her divorce settlement, her ex-husband Matthew Lawrence wants custody of their dog Ysabella and Burke maintains the dog should stay with her.

The dancer wants to assure her fans that she’s not numbing with alcohol — she is still sober — but there are other ways to numb the pain.

“I can still numb through productivity and the last two days … [have been] really intense for me at the moment,” said Burke. “I was just driving to get a COVID test for the show and I was just bawling my eyes out in the car. I”m just really trying to let in the feelings because I, as you guys know, I’m really good at pushing them away, but I just have tried to intentionally cry it out. … You can numb through other things. You can numb through stuff that is socially acceptable like productivity, put yourself all into just work and stress and all of that so you don’t have to deal with the sadness that may come through your body or disappointment or anger or whatever it is and it’s like — it’s OK to be sad. It’s OK to not be OK.”

She went on to say that society is always so full of messages about staying positive, but she is trying to be “as authentic as possible” and she’s not OK right now.

Burke is Dealing With ‘Something Personal’ Right Now

On her Instagram stories, Burke shared with her followers that she is dealing with a personal matter right now.

Burke wrote:

So sorry to say this, however, I will have to postpone my live with you guys to later in the week or weekend. I want you to know that I’m thinking of you guys and thank you again for subscribing, but due to something personal I have to attend to I will have to keep you updated on when that is exactly. Thank you for understanding. Appreciate your guys’ love and support. Sending love to you all.

She said on her podcast that she had not been to therapy for a while, so she finally had a session this week and she was really trying to work through how sad she is about all the transitions in her life.

“I was just saying how sad it is that there’s so much transition happening in my life at the moment,” said Burke, adding, “I just feel like sometimes we try to pretend to be OK and I know that that tends to just stay in your body and that can cause diseases in the long run. Hopefully not, but I just say, you know what, I’m here to say it’s OK to really not be OK and I guess I can say I’m not OK right now. There’s a lot of change happening, it’s overwhelming, it’s sad, but I truly believe in my heart that this is something I need to do.”

She also teased something new and exciting in the works, though she is also trying to stay present and not focus solely on the future.

“[There are] so many great things, maybe, in the works. I definitely know that that is coming, which is exciting, but let’s not numb. For me, what I tend to do is I tend to just focus on ‘what’s next, what’s next,’ instead of living in the uncertainty of life. Because life is uncertain, that’s something I can guarantee,” said Burke.

Finally, on her Instagram stories, Burke wanted to assure her fans that she is going to be OK.

“I wanted to let you guys know that I’m OK. I know a lot of people have been asking how I’m doing. It was just a lot yesterday,” said the dancer.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.