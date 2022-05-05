DWTS Alum Reveals They Almost Quit Hit Show After ‘Humiliating’ Divorce

“Selling Sunset” star and former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Chrishell Stause almost didn’t continue her career in reality TV after a turning point in her life.

In a new interview on the “Lipstick on the Rim” podcast, Stause revealed that she almost quit “Selling Sunset” after she was told by her ex-husband Justin Hartley that he wanted a divorce.

“That was obviously very humiliating and the fact that I still had to film a reality show, it was either that or quit,” she said on the podcast episode. “But all of a sudden, I just lost everything, and I didn’t want to lose the one thing that I worked really hard to have, which was my job and a new career, and so I pushed through.”

Stause Is ‘Proud’ of Her Journey

In the podcast episode, Stause said she’s proud of herself for sharing her story.

“That show coming out [and] people then connecting with me in the middle of [the coronavirus] pandemic and sharing their stories with me has completely changed my mindset of being open about things versus not,” she said. “I think transparency is so much better than trying to pretend your life is perfect.”

Since her divorce, Stause has dated “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Keo Motsepe and her co-star Jason Oppenheim, though they’ve since split. The latter split happened more recently, leading Stause to ask for prayers jokingly ahead of the cast reunion.

According to Page Six, the couple split after Oppenheim shared that he did not want children in the near future, but Stause did not want to wait any longer.

“#SellingSunset is the #1 show in SO many countries right now-insanity,” she wrote on April 23, 2022. “The response is always a mixed bag of love & hate but honestly you make the show a huge success by watching & discussing what side you land on and for that I love you either way!”

She then added a joking plea for prayers.

“Reunion show airs on @netflix May 6th. Please say a prayer for us… & swipe to see a closet update & a few looks I see you asked about,” She wrote in the post.

Stause Was Told About Her Divorce Via Text

In an episode of “Selling Sunset,” Stause said that Hartley had texted her to tell her he was going to file for divorce, and that’s how she found out.

“We had a fight that day [he filed] over the phone and I never saw him since,” Stause said in the episode. “We didn’t talk things through and before we had a chance to figure things out, he filed. I found out because he texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew.”

She said that she was in shock at the time.

“I’m just kind of in shock with it all,” she said in the episode. “I’m trying to keep it together, but it’s just a lot all at once because everybody in the whole world knows like at the same time I knew? Have you ever been knocked over by a wave and you don’t know which way to swim to get up?”

