DWTS Couple Sets a Wedding Date

“Dancing With the Stars” couple Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella have exciting news for their fans — they have set a wedding date. Read on for all the details of their upcoming nuptials, including that the wedding might air on TV.

Nikki & Artem’s Wedding Is Coming ‘Very Soon’

In an interview at the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards, Nikki told Us Weekly that they have set a date and it is just around the corner.

“We’ve set a wedding date. I’ll give a hint that it’s fall 2022, very soon,” said Nikki, adding that her twin sister Brie Bella is “gonna have to start getting busy because she’s Maid of Honor and I’m going to have to put her to work.”

“Which means I’m going to have to give a heartfelt speech, not be drunk and have my s*** together,” quipped Brie.

Nikki also revealed they’ve “started” looking at venues and may have found the one they want to “lock in” for their date.

But they aren’t going to go crazy with the wedding planning. As Nikki told People during the Kids’ Choice Awards, they do have other things going on that are just as important, like “building a house” right now and saving for their son Matteo’s education.

“Life is really stressful. We’re barely home together at the same time. There’s a lot more, I don’t want to say important things in life, but a lot more [to focus on],” said Nikki, adding, “Like, we want Matteo to go to private school, so to spend what private schools cost on florals at our wedding, I’m like, I think I’ll go with education.”

Nikki and Artem met on season 25 of “Dancing With the Stars” where they finished in seventh place. But they did not start dating until over a year later.

The Wedding Might Air on TV





Artem proposes to Nikki: Total Bellas, June 4, 2020 Nikki and Artem get engaged. Catch new episodes of Total Divas and Total Bellas only on E! Relive your favorite moments on WWE Network – START YOUR FREE MONTH – wwe.com/wwenetwork 2020-06-05T02:00:03Z

Brie and Nikki starred on their own reality show, “Total Bellas,” on E! from 2016 to 2021. Even though the show has been canceled, Nikki revealed to Us Weekly that the network they called home for five years might be interested in broadcasting her wedding to Artem.

“It might be on E! So, the world may see it,” said Nikki.

She also revealed that she’s very nervous about their wedding dance so she wants all summer to prepare.

“I literally was telling Artem the other day, I go, ‘You need to start to choreograph it now because I want all summer to learn it so when we go in and do it, I know it like that, on the back of my hand. Easy.’ But I need to start now,” said Nikki, adding that they are hoping to have “American Idol” alum Haley Reinhart sing “Can’t Help Falling in Love” for their first dance.

Artem, who has been a “Dancing With the Stars” pro since 2014, should have no problem choreographing a beautiful first dance. Not only is he a seasoned pro, but last November, Paris Hilton hired him to teach her and her then-fiance Carter Reum a dance for their wedding reception.

Paris told Nikki during an episode of her podcast that Artem could not have been nicer and Nikki said that Artem “had so much fun” doing it.

Nikki also admitted, “I feel like there’s going to be such a high expectation for our first dance. [T]hey’re going to expect some world championship-style dance, this waltz that’s like gonna be unreal and I’m gonna be like, ‘Oh my gosh!’”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 31 in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

