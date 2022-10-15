DWTS’ Daniel Durant Shares How He Feels Ahead of Show Night

Season 31 “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Daniel Durant is competing for the Mirrorball trophy alongside his pro partner Britt Stewart.

Durant, 32, who starred in the film “CODA,” was born deaf, making DWTS extra challenging since he can’t hear any of the music.

“I’m fully deaf. I can’t hear anything at all but I love feeling the vibration through my body,” he said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in March 2022. He recalled a time that his mom bought a stereo system for their home that had heavy bass that was “so strong” it made the windows shake. “It felt so good,” he said.

As one can probably imagine, attempting to dance and taking part in a dance competition has its own set of challenges on its own, but Durant has an entirely different experience in the ballroom.

Here’s what you need to know:

Durant Admitted That He Doesn’t Get Nervous on Show Nights

It’s no surprise that Durant is quickly winning the hearts of viewers, and he’s been dancing his heart out week after week.

In a new interview with Mr. Feel Good, Durant opened up about his experience on the show — and admitted that while dancing is “tough,” he doesn’t get those jittery nerves that other dancers experience on show nights.

“It’s interesting, every Monday we’re ready to compete and perform. And everyone’s nervous, because they see the audience and all the competitors. And I feel like something’s wrong with me, because I show up, and I’m not nervous. I’m so confident and excited,” Durant explained.

“The audience is there and they give me good energy. I’m ready to show the world that whether I’m deaf or not, it doesn’t matter who you are, you can dance, I can dance, Daniel can dance,” he continued.

“Dancing is just showing your body moving,” he added, saying “there is no language at all.”

“It’s just knowing the beat and knowing your steps and your timing. And I feel like it gets into me quickly. So I’m having fun with my partner. I love new challenges, and I want to learn. People think it is a challenge because I’m deaf. But no, trust me, all those humans, they’re all competitors in the show, and they all have different challenges. And they all have their special gift too,” he said.

Durant Feels the Music Even Though He Can’t Hear it

During the first couple of weeks on “Dancing With the Stars,” Durant has shown that he can indeed feel music — and he’s worked hard with Stewart to learn each of his dances thus far.

During his interview with Mr. Feel Good, Durant explained that he was always sort of fascinated by dance.

“There’d be music or someone performing on a show, and I would watch that. I was fascinated by how they moved. Even though they were singing, and I couldn’t hear it, I could watch their body move in a different way. And that’s where I learned it has something to do with the beat, and I loved watching that,” he said.

In an interview with NPR in March 2022, he explained a bit more about feeling music.

“Even if you don’t really hear the music, your vestibular system is being stimulated by very intense sounds. And it gives you a bit of an endorphin rush, a bit of a high,” he told the outlet.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Reveals the ‘Most Intimidating’ Judge & It’s Not Len Goodman