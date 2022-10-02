‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Will Miss This Week’s Episode

Fan-favorite “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Daniella Karagach will not be in the ballroom for the third episode of season 31 of the show. It is the second week of the competition that the professional dancer will miss.

Last week, it was revealed that Karagach tested positive for COVID-19 and would be quarantined. Her partner, Joseph Baena, danced with professional dancer Alexis Warr and avoided the bottom two and elimination together.

Karagach missed the entire week of rehearsals due to the positive diagnosis, though she said she felt perfectly healthy.

Karagach Will Not Dance for the Second Week in a Row

Ahead of “James Bond Night,” which takes place on October 3, 2022, Karagach updated fans via her Instagram Story.

Karagach shared that she will still be quarantined for week three of the competition, though she “cannot wait” to watch it on TV and is rooting for her partner and Alexis Warr to make it through another week.

“Good news is I’m finally back next week,” she said. “I am so excited. I finished choreographing the dance earlier this week after five hundred million hours sitting at home. Oh my gosh, you guys, quarantine was the worst.”

The professional dancer added that she hasn’t seen her husband, Pasha Pashkov, who is also a cast member on “Dancing With the Stars,” since her positive COVID test. Pashkov and his partner, “Real Housewives” star Teresa Giudice, were voted off last week on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I’m so excited to finally be back next week,” she said. “There is no way I’m going to miss Disney week. It’s going to be so so cool, so fun. I cannot wait for you guys to see what we’re gonna be doing.”

She thanked her fans for messaging her.

“It baffles me how many people support us in this process,” Karagach added, saying she was grateful for her fans.

Baena Will Dance With Alexis Warr

Baena, who is an actor and the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, will dance once again with Alexis Warr, new member of the troupe on “Dancing With the Stars” and season 17 winner of “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Warr choreographed the Argentine Tango that she and Baena are set to perform.

Karagach was very disappointed to miss the second week of the competition, she wrote on Instagram ahead of the Monday, September 26 episode.

“Hey guys, unfortunately I have tested positive for Covid and won’t be performing tonight,” she wrote. “I’m absolutely gutted and heartbroken I can’t be there but I know [Beana] is in great hands with [Alexis Warr]. Alexis, once again thank you for being amazing and stepping in for me. You’re incredible and I can’t wait to watch you two shine.”

She added, “We worked so freaking hard this week and I know you guys got this.”

Karagach won season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside NBA player Iman Shumpert. Though the two had an incredible height difference and started off with low scores from the judges, they overcame those obstacles and ended up Mirrorball champions on Karagach’s second season of the ballroom dance competition.