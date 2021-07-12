Why Some Fans Think Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Got Engaged

Six-time Mirrorball champion and current judge on “Dancing With the Stars” Derek Hough is in a long-term relationship with professional dancer Hayley Erbert, and some fans think the two may be tying the knot soon.

Hough and Erbert have both talked openly about wanting to get engaged to be married at some point in the new future. For example, in May 2021, Hough said he was “husband material.”

Now, some eagle-eyed fans believe the couple may have already taken that step.

Fans Think They Spotted an Engagement Ring

Some people noticed Erbert rocking a large diamond on her ring finger in a recent Instagram story, as noted in a Reddit thread by u/nindiesel.

“Has anyone watched Derek’s most recent insta stories?” the post reads. “Hayley is rocking a giant, sparkly ring on her left hand ring finger and it is *very* visible in one of the videos.”

That theory seems to have been disproven by the replies to the thread, however, as they pointed out that the video was likely mirrored, meaning that Erbert was actually wearing the ring on her right hand.

“Probably has to do with mirrored image due to using the front-facing camera (meaning that would be her right hand), but you’re right that it does look like that kind of ring,” one person replied.

Another said that doesn’t disprove the theory, writing, “Knowing them, it wouldn’t shock me if they were engaged and she was just wearing it on her right hand because they don’t want to tell people yet.”

Another said that Erbert has been wearing the ring for months.

It’s likely they are not engaged, as the couple has been very open about their relationship and would likely share the story of the proposal with their fans.

The Couple Talked Getting Engaged in a YouTube Video





Play



Recreating the DANCE that made us fall in LOVE ❤ We wanted to recreate one of our first dances, but most importantly, our FIRST kiss. We also include some stories about how we fell in love on stage. Dance video filmed by: Tim Milgram 2021-04-08T16:00:16Z

In a new video titled “Recreating the DANCE that made us fall in LOVE,” on their YouTube Channel “Derek & Hayley x Dayley Life,” Erbert and Hough talked about how they met and discussed the Rumba they first performed together, which they said led to them falling in love years ago.

She said she wasn’t the one who went in for it, but they had come close to kissing multiple times before.

“I remember the front row of the audience being like, ‘WOOOO!’” Hough shared.

The couple also talked about possibly getting married in the near future, as they’ve been together for seven years.

“We should probably lock it up pretty soon, huh?” Hough asked.

Erbert replied that it has been “a long time coming,” while showing off the bare ring finger on her left hand.

The couple then recreated the dance that made them fall in love and ended the video by recreating their first kiss.

Hough and Erbert have been traveling in the summer of 2021, taking trips to Tanzania and around Africa.

Hough shared a video of him playing soccer, writing, “Had a blast playing football (soccer) in Tanzania. I was running around the field with a massive pole with a @gopro attached to it and somehow managed to capture myself scoring a goal. After that life-changing moment I’m honestly considering becoming a professional footballer and play for the USA Team in the World Cup. Thoughts?”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in September 2021 for a monumental season 30. Hough will once again be joining the judge’s panel.

READ NEXT: DWTS: Val Chmerkovskiy Comments on Season 30 Return, Says Season 29 Was ‘Shadow’ of a Season