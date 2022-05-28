What Derek Hough Has Said About Getting Engaged to Hayley Ebert

Derek Hough and his girlfriend Hayley Erbert have been dating for six years, but aren’t engaged.

The two are frequently asked if they plan on getting married, but it’s a question that Hough usually brushes off.

“That’s a very common question we get asked,” Hough previously told Tamron Hall. “We just kind of laugh about it and just carry on… You know what? Actually during quarantine it was one of those situations where a lot of couples, you know, either go away or they come together and, fortunately for us, we actually grew closer together. And, yeah, I think the future definitely has been on our mind, in many different ways. And so we’ll see. It’s all going in the right direction, let’s just put it that way,” he added.

And while Hough and Erbert have traveled the world together, sharing their love of dance with each other and with fans all over the globe, they still don’t have any engagement news to share. Now, some are questioning whether or not Hough and Erbert even want to get married.

Hough Hasn’t Been in a Rush to Tie the Knot

Hough seems hyper-focused on his career and hasn’t been in any kind of rush to propose to Erbert. It’s unknown if the two have talked about getting married, but Hough has maintained that an engagement could be coming in the future. When the future arrives, Hough gives the same answer.

“Who knows. You never know. It’s the end of a decade, sorry, it’s the beginning of a new decade! 2020 vision, we’ll see,” Hough told Us Weekly in December 2019.

Although Hough and Erbert do live together in California, there just doesn’t seem to be any immediate rush for them to take the next step in their relationship.

Hough, 37, and Erbert, 27, are both focused on their careers. Hough recently launched his new live show in Las Vegas, which runs through September 2022. Erbert is joining him as the two take the stage to share their passion for dance with the audience at the Venetian Hotel.

Fans Have Shared Their Opinions on Why Hough Hasn’t Popped the Question

It’s entirely possible that Hough and Erbert don’t want to get married and have children, but some fans think there’s a deeper reason behind Hough’s apparent hesitance to get down on one knee.

“I think there might be some trauma with his parents divorce when he was young, plus most of his sisters are divorced so I’m sure that doesn’t help,” one Redditor commented on a thread about Hough and Erbert.

“He won’t get married anytime soon and she’s waiting around. He’s hoping those big declarations of love on anniversaries and birthdays will be enough to buy more time,” another comment read.

“Probably because Derek still feels the same he did when he was 21 and feels he has more time. I’m sure everyone bringing it up constantly also makes it hard for him. It seems like she has been ready for a while and is just waiting for him but she’s also pretty young so maybe they just want to make sure they’re both ready? We don’t know what goes on behind closed doors so maybe there’s a specific issue they want resolved first,” a third person weighed in.

“It could be alot of reasons but im going to go with just two reasons that I have felt may be it. One is I feel its more Derek and how he sees marriage. He saw his sister have a failed marriage and he had to witness and live through his parents getting a divorce when he was younger, things like that can scare someone from wanting make that type of committment [sic] even if they only love and want to be with the person they are with. They will treat marriage like some type of bad karma and not go it,” someone else said.

“I don’t think they’ll get married. I think they’ll stay together for life without marriage,” a fifth comment read.

