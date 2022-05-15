PHOTO: Emma Slater Spotted Sans Wedding Ring Amid Divorce Rumors

Rumors that “Dancing With the Stars” pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber have split have been circulating for months. Although the two are very close friends and still hang out together, some fans have noticed a shift in their social media activity and are convinced that the two are no longer romantically involved.

Slater and Farber tied the knot on March 25, 2018.

“We are on top of the world right now. It was the most amazing day. It was absolutely amazing. Nothing went wrong. It was brilliant,” Slater told Us Weekly after her wedding. “It was incredible. I kept thinking, ‘This isn’t normal. This isn’t normal. This should not be happening.’ It went so well and it was a party from the moment we got upstairs to the reception till really late,” she added.

More recently, things don’t seem to be quite like they once were for Slater and Farber, who rarely post photos together anymore — and fans have noticed.

Slater Is No Longer Wearing Her Wedding Ring

On Friday, May 13, 2022, Slater and pals went out on a boat with Christine Alexandra Chiu to celebrate the second season of “Bling Empire.”

While Farber was also included in the festivities, he and Slater didn’t share any photos or videos of them together. Instead, the two just hung out and enjoyed the day on the water.

Some fans were quick to notice that Slater wasn’t wearing her wedding ring. And, in videos shared by other people who were on the boat, it doesn’t appear as though Farber wasn’t wearing any finger jewelry, either.

“Something is up. They are never together in photos and she never wears her ring. Neither does he,” one person commented on a photo of Slater and some of her girlfriends.

“They have the same circle of friends and looks like to me they have a good relationship and are maybe more of friends then lovers at this point. Neither of them wear their rings and they never stand together in photos anymore. Something is very different,” someone else wrote.

“She’s NOT wearing her wedding ring anymore. Obviously, they’re not together,” a third comment read.

Slater Posted a ‘Generic’ Post for Farber’s Birthday

On May 9, 2022, Slater took to Instagram to wish Farber a happy birthday. Several fans pointed out that her caption was relatively “generic” and didn’t appear to be filled with lovey dovey verbiage like previous birthday messages to him had been.

“Happy birthday @sashafarber1!!! What a special one you are, no doubt about that :) Thank you for all that you do and all that you are. You are so loved, loved by everyone and you deserve the best always. You’re always there for everyone, doing everything to make other people happy. Even when theres a lot going on. I wish you everything that your heart desires! Here to cheer you on no matter what!! Everyone wish Sash a happy birthday!!!!!” Slater captioned a photo of Farber.

Several people on Reddit discussed the post, coming to the conclusion that Slater and Farber have ended their marriage.

“I totally think they’re separated but remain on friendly terms.Could be wrong but that’s the vibe I get,” one comment read.

“When she says ‘your loved by everyone’, but nothing like ‘especially by me’. This definitely reads like something a friend would post, especially compared to her previous birthday posts. I wouldn’t be surprised if something is coming soon, either,” someone else added.

