Fans Say They Won’t Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Following New Promo

Once again, “Dancing With the Stars” fans are vowing to boycott the upcoming season of the hit show because they want more focus on the dancers and a new host.

Tyra Banks has been the host of “Dancing With the Stars” since season 29 began airing in 2020. She had large shoes to fill in the eyes of fans because she took over from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, who were beloved hosts and had been part of the ballroom dancing competition for years.

Fans have offered mixed reviews for Banks’s performance on the show, but lately, on social media, they’ve been asking for her to be replaced.

Fans Say They Want Tom Bergeron & Erin Andrews Back

We’re ready to waltz into a bright new season of #DWTS! ✨ pic.twitter.com/fDSfEHVFlc — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) September 9, 2021

On a new promotional poster for the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars,” Banks is heavily featured as the star.

“We’re ready to waltz into a bright new season of #DWTS!” the main Twitter account for the show posted alongside the photo.

“I agree with many of the comments, Tyra has to go,” one person replied to the post. “@DancingABC might get the message if they lose Twitter followers. I unfollowed today.”

Another wrote, “Look, I did not enjoy last season. I don’t know most of the so-called stars. I really REALLY miss Tom and Erin. And I did not take to Tyra at all. The show does not work for me and I’ve watched every single episode since day 1. Very sad.”

“This isn’t [‘America’s Next Top Model’] … it’s DWTS. Put the pros back on the advertisement posters and stop shoving Tyra down our throats,” another wrote.

Fans seemed to feel the same way on Instagram, taking to the comment section to ask why the professional dancers weren’t featured in the posters.

“What happened to the beautiful promo/ads featuring two pros? Oh right… because now it’s all about Tyra,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Uh… she looks great… but what happened to the promo posters featuring dancers?”

The Feedback Is Not All Negative

While plenty of the feedback on social media for the show has been negative, many fans are still excited about the upcoming season and the stars that have been announced.

“Say what @MelanieCmusic sporty spice will be one of the dancers,” one person replied to the promotion. “Ohh baby I’ll be watching this season.”

A lot of fans were especially excited to see NBA legend Iman Shumpert announced as one of the celebrity dancers.

“You’re the best dancer on the show by far,” one person replied to Shumpert’s tweet.

Here are all the celebrities you’ll see in the ballroom:

Host and executive producer Tyra Banks will return to the ballroom as well as judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres on September 20, 2021 at 8 p.m Eastern time.

READ NEXT: Artem Chigvintsev, Gleb Savchenko ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Partners Revealed: Report