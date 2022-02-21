‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2022 Celebrity Cast: Fans Share Predictions

While ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” has yet to be officially renewed for season 31, it’s very likely that the show will be returning at some point in the near future, as the competition is a ratings juggernaut for ABC.

With that being said, fans are sharing some of their hopes about the upcoming season, which would air in the fall season of 2022, likely beginning in September and ending sometime in late November.

The season is set to be another monumental one for the show, if it does air. There have been reports that Tyra Banks may be replaced and that executives are looking for “A-List” stars and “household names” to be present in the ballroom, the possibilities are endless. One name that has been thrown around is Kylie Jenner as a co-host of the show.

Fans Share Their Cast Predictions

Fans took to Reddit to share some predictions about season 31’s cast in early 2022.

The original post asks commenters for their predictions while also sharing their own.

“One of Tayshia Adams, Clayton Echard, Colton Underwood, or JoJo Fletcher (Bachelor Nation stars plus JoJo had a similar situation to Kaitlyn where she was blocked from doing the show),” all the listed celebrities have been on either the “Bachelor” or “Bachelorette,” and “Dancing With the Stars” does tend to cast at least one person from that area of their programming.

Another person who the poster thought could be on the upcoming season was Jennifer Love Hewitt because she has been linked to Betty White in the past.

“Dancing With the Stars” often casts one contestant that some viewers would call controversial, and for the Reddit poster, that could be Jamie Lynn Spears this time around.

Fans definitely think that “Dancing With the Stars” will be casting a winter Olympian as well, as the show generally does have at least one person from either Olympics on, with Simone Biles, Suni Lee, and Johnny Weir all getting their chances to prove themselves in the past.

“Nathan Chen, Mikaela Shiffrin and Chloe Kim are the obvious frontrunners,” one person said, while some said they’d love for snowboarder Shawn White to take on that role.

Others said they’d like to see current television stars like Jerry Trainor of “iCarly” or someone from “Full House” or “Fuller House.”

Other names listed in the comments were singer Tyler Oakley, Olympian Hilary Knight, reality TV star Ryan Ferguson, and people from the NBA or NFL.

Fans Do Not Want Some Pros to Return

It’s almost unanimous on a Reddit thread asking for opinions that fans want season 30 winner Daniella Karagach to return to the ballroom in season 31.

Other people think that Ezra Sosa and Sofia Ghavami, who were both members of the troupe in season 30 of the show, could be promoted to the position of having celebrity dancers to fill in Chmerkovskiy and Burgess’ spots.

Some people have said that they do not want Lindsay Arnold to return to the ballroom dance competition.

“Pros that can go: Sasha [Farber], Lindsay [Arnold], Cheryl [Burke],” one person wrote. “Pros that can stay: Daniella, Jenna [Johnson], Britt, Witney, Emma, Artem, Brandon, Keo [Motsepe].”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

